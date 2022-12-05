How many people are already using 5G in the world

- Advertisement -

One eighth of the world’s population will have access to the 5G connection by the end of 2022, according to the telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson in its most recent report on mobile communications.

80% of the population of the United States already has access to 5G networks

One billion people will be connected via 5G – which will soon be usable for flights – across the planet by the start of 2023, a significant number but still far from the 5,000 million subscribers to 4G connectionsa type of connection whose growth, according to Ericsson, would have already reached its peak by the end of 2022, with 5G taking over as the mobile connectivity standard.

In North America, the operators have declared the supremacy of 5G during the last three years, scoring 35% of subscribers that 5G will have by the end of 2022, with a reach that in the United States already reaches 80% of the population, allowing them to access connection speeds and bandwidths much higher than those of 4G, comparable to fiber optic connections. The only drawback is that, for the moment, operators apply more expensive rates to the higher rates of speed and capacity available under 5G.

A situation that is also replicated in Europe, with rates for premium connectivity ranges that can be 40% higher and that are applied by a quarter of the operators.

In the case of Spain, it has been two years since the operators began a commercial deployment of 5G technology, both with the expansion of the networks and their coverage that reaches most of the large cities and the main communication routes, as well as with the launch of mobile devices with connection capabilities to these networks linked to contracts, offers, portability…

But for the time being, its implementation is not quite comparable to what happened at the time with 4G, which did achieve a much faster and broader penetration, due in part to the quantum leap that its benefits represented compared to 3G, allowing access to the Internet that, except for particularly demanding requirements, enables a highly satisfactory user experience.