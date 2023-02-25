How long does the “unbreakable” Kulun glass of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro actually last?

- Advertisement -

Last year, when Huawei launched its new flagship Mate 50 Pro, some models came with the new Kunlun glass. Developed by Huawei over four years, this “unbreakable” Kunlun glass is created using a special process that includes 108 different procedures, including 24 hours of glass treatment and a melting process that takes place at 1,600ºC. Thanks to billions of highly resistant nanocrystals, Kunlun glass withstands impacts 10 times better than any other glass for smartphones.

PBK Reviews put the orange Huawei Mate 50 through a drop test to see how the Kunlun glass would hold up after being dropped on concrete from various heights. Kunlun glass is the first glass for smartphones to receive a five-star rating from SGS, a Swiss testing, inspection and certification company. Apparently, only the orange Mate 50s have the Kunlun glass. These models also have IP68 dust and water resistance. The first drop was from waist height and aimed at the phone’s 6.74-inch AMOLED display. The side of the screen had some scratches, as did the corners of the frame. Other than that, the glass held up very well. The second fall was from head height, screen down, onto the concrete. Luckily for the phone, the device was flipped over before it hit the ground and the glass never hit the concrete as the phone landed on its back.

So there was no damage to the crystal after that fall, but it certainly can’t be attributed to the resistance of the Kunlun crystal. So another attempt was made to drop the Mate 50 Pro onto the screen from head height. In this attempt, the glass kissed the concrete, but there was no damage to the screen. At this point, the sides of the device were scuffed up but the glass appeared pristine. The fourth and final drop was from the waist up onto the back of the phone. This led to a couple of small scratches and the first crack in the front glass that started from a point where the frame had bent after a previous drop. It was a small hairline crack that was not noticeable when you ran your finger over it. The creator of the video points out that the Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected screens of both the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra cracked on the first drop (waist-high, screen-side down) when he tested them recently. His conclusion? ? He would like to see more smartphones with the Kunlun glass that Huawei used in the Mate 50 Pro.