How is the Steam Deck inside? Valve teaches you

Little by little, we learn more about Steam Deck, the new hybrid console? by Valve. Because what at first seemed to be the typical portable console in the style of PS Vita or similar, is showing more faces as the owner of Steam allows it.

Thus, we have already seen the console on the outside and we know what it has on the inside, although we have not seen that … But Valve has taken note of people’s requests and for the first time has published a video showing the insides of Steam Deck.

“One of the most frequent questions we have received about the Steam Deck is about the components it contains and if they are replaceable or upgradeable. The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we have made a video to explain all the details. Spoiler alert: We do NOT recommend replacing the parts yourself, but we still want you to have all the relevant information about the Steam Deck components, ”the company says. “Anyway, this is the first public look at what’s inside the device, so we hope you enjoy it.”

In other words, the Steam Deck you look at it, but you don’t touch it, although as you can see by watching the video in question, its disassembly is quite accessible: with a screwdriver and tweezers you can almost completely gut it. Changing the components will be another story, speaking of guarantees, but it will be possible to do it even if they do not recommend it – to the common of mortals, of course.

What features can you improve on the Steam Deck? As we already told you, you can change the SSD, although it will not be easy if you do not have the tools and a minimum of knowledge. It basically involves removing a couple of screws and a protection plate. What else can you change?

Well, the video is precisely about that: it shows the disassembly of the Steam Deck and that of the joysticks of the device, a good example to put light on the innards of the device. It does not go to the end, that is, it does not finish removing each component from the interior of the console, but as the company itself points out, it is “the first public look at what is inside the device.”