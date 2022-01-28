How far can Apple go? What goes up, comes down, but…

The economic data again makes clear the position that Apple occupies with respect to other technology companies and its ability to generate income. Once again, the position occupied by the American company is clearly seen in the quarterly results. The question I ask myself and therefore I ask you is How long will this rise of the company?. Let’s let our imagination and thoughts fly a little and see how far it takes us. Apple only knows how to upload. But what goes up, comes down. What I don’t know is when The American company has launched what are the financial data for the last quarter and one more time break records again. In fact, it seems that it has no ceiling and that whenever we talk about this issue, we talk about a new barrier that is broken and sets the bar a little higher. It seems that he is not going to get over it but he surprises us once again by doing what he knows best. Be the best. The company recorded a historical record of revenue of 123.9 billion dollars which represents an increase of 11%. This translates to quarterly earnings per share of $2.10.

Tim Cook has stated:

We’re pleased to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing our best to help build a better worldadvancing toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and advancing our work in education and racial equity and justice

Again it alludes to that magical date of 2030 when they will be a totally ecological company but also the commitment to racial equity and justice is added again. Apple is not just a technology company. It is a concept and that idea is what makes many users believe in it.

That concept idealized by some, hated by others and followed by both sides, is what keeps the company always reaching those records we are talking about. The products are good, of course. We have today that in the field of tablets, there is nothing better than the iPad in any of its models, although each one has its functionality. In the field of health and sports measurements, we find the Apple Watch is probably the best smartwatch on the market. I can’t say anything bad about iPhone and less about the new generation of Macs.

There are really few products that keep the company afloat, but of course they are enough and they are left over. Every quarter is getting better and I don’t really know where the top is. iPhone will still exist. New models of Apple Watch will continue to come out and as the M1 chips continue to improve, of course I don’t think we’ll see how Macs almost completely monopolize the existence of laptops.

Where can be the limit of this company?. Could it be that year 2030 when the highest values ​​are reached and then it starts to go down? Look, it surprises me, because according to rumours, we find several devices in the portfolio that can make that when we believe that the company is going to start its decline, it will again gain momentum towards infinity. I’m talking about the Apple Car and its Augmented Reality glasses. Therefore, when do you think it will start to go down? If it goes down, of course.

My opinion, more personal than ever, is that it will soon. It will peak soon, maybe in two years. In 2024 we are likely to see an Apple top out and then dip a bit. But it won’t last long. Soon it will rise thanks to its new “toys” and again it will not only hit the ceiling but also it will break historic highs and will have an upward trend until that year 2030.

Save that date, 2030. It will be key for the company. When you start investing in more than just walking technology. It will be when you make the difference with the others and if it goes well, it will be what decides that you are the only one. But if it doesn’t go as they expect, it may be the beginning of the end.