How does VPN encryption work and how secure is it?

I’m sure you’ve heard of of benefits and safety that a VPN can give you: protect your privacy, anonymize your IP, block unsafe sites, etc. However, do you know how a virtual private network works? How is done? To what extent is it really safe?

The VPN (virtual private network) market has been on the rise for several years. In fact, today, this industry is valued at 43 billion dollars. Without going any further, looking at the numbers we can understand its magnitude: in 2020, 277 million VPN products were downloaded in 85 countries; and this number almost tripled by 2021, the year in which 785 million VPN software were downloaded.

Although there are many reasons to use a VPN, today we want to focus on how does a virtual private network work to offer such high security.

This is how VPN encryption works

A VPN, which is a cybersecurity tool, is capable of protecting our personal data while we browse. When we connect to the internet using a virtual private networka protected tunnel is created between us and the server by which all the data of the applications or websites in which we are browsing are sent and received. In turn, this tunnel has encryption, that is, a code that only we (users) and the VPN server can understand.

Every time the user browses, all the data they share is encrypted and they become unreadable for anyone who could get them. We talk about personal data, IP address, real location of that address, identity, etc. That is, even if a hacker could see this data, he would not be able to read it because it would be in code that only the VPN server can read.

There are many types of encryption but the best is AES 256-bit, military grade. This is used by governments, global institutions and international intelligence agencies, for example.

In turn, most VPN provider companies They have no-logging policies.. They do not save the personal data of users or information about their activity or browsing history, they do not store data on the IP address they use or the number of hours of connection. This is how they manage to provide total security to those who choose to navigate using this solution.

Now that you know it’s safe, what to keep in mind when hiring a VPN?

First of all, we recommend reviewing reviews of the provider company. Must be reliable, and offer 24-hour customer support since you never know when you will have doubts or need help to solve a problem. So, take some time to get to know all the available options and check that they offer the service for the devices you want to configure it on (PC, smartphone, tablet, etc.)

Once you have guaranteed its reliability, check the number of available servers that the company offers. The more you have, the more alternative possibilities you will have when connecting. We also recommend that you check the type of encryption (remember that it must be at least 256 bits) and that it has a no-logging policy.

Finally, you could check if the VPN has features such as blocking unsafe websites, Restriction of invasive advertising and kill switch against data, IP or DNS leaks.

Now you know that VPNs are indeed safe, as long as they are provided by a reliable and serious company. We recommend that you always use them to have a private, anonymous and cyberattack-free connection.