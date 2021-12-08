How does the TikTok algorithm work? A leaked document explains it

The algorithms seem to represent a huge mystery, especially when it comes to social networks. This is because they have been involved in controversial events, where they can even be used to shape public opinion. In that sense, a document has recently been leaked that explains the operation of the TikTok algorithm. An extremely interesting information, considering that this social network is characterized by hooking us in an impressive way.

The filtered document is for internal consumption by non-technical personnel of the platform and explains in broad strokes the purpose of the algorithm and how it works.

Surprise? The TikTok algorithm seeks to hook us as long as possible

If we think about the mechanics of TikTok, we see that it is a serial video playback that seems infinite. That is, we could spend hours sliding our finger on the screen, seeing material that generally suits our tastes. The document leaked from the social network is called “TikTok Algo 101” and talks about two metrics that are involved in the videos shown to us: retention and time spent.

The first refers to whether the user returns to the video and the second refers to the amount of time that the visualization is maintained. These two aspects are optimized and monitored in order to generate the hooking effect on the user. Additionally, the operation of the TikTok algorithm powered by Machine Learning is capable of making calculations that combine variables such as likes, comments and an estimate of user behavior.

With all this, the objective of the company is to keep users active on a daily basis, that is, consuming the content. In that sense, TikTok does not always show the same video theme even if the user’s preferences indicate it. This is because, according to their postulates, the user would quickly get bored. In that sense, to avoid boredom, the content is varied, offering with a certain frequency those that surely satisfy our tastes.

Behind the operation of the TikTok algorithm there is nothing too dark and it is not surprising that its purpose is to hook us for as long as possible. However, it is worth knowing how it behaves, since it provides more confidence and transparency.