How does the Facebook and Instagram “review of the year” work?

It’s almost the end of the year, which means only one thing on the Internet: it’s time for the annual summaries. We recently enjoyed Spotify Wrapped, with which we met the musical tastes of our closest friends, and now it’s time for the two big ones, Facebook and Instagram.

But have you ever wondered how these annual reviews work? We already reviewed the truth behind Spotify Wrapped and why it is so popular. Now, we are about to do it with the case of the famous networks belonging to Meta.

A summary of the year

The new Facebook function is called “Year Together” (a year together), which contains the most important moments, feelings and places of the year 2021. In the case of Instagram, the function was called “2021 Playback” and it works for posts of stories.

On Facebook, users can share their personalized card in the feed, which also has the option for other users to share it. It will be available until December 30.

On Instagram, users will be able to select a maximum of 10 of their featured stories of the year to share and it only works for those users who have published at least three stories in the year. The app has several preselected archive stories, but the user will also have the possibility to modify the presentation before sharing it.

Inspired by trends

In previous years, Instagram users themselves have shared their most important moments of the year with the use of collage in stories, but with the rise of Spotify Wrapped, the company decided to create an exclusive feature for this time of year.

However, not only these platforms will be doing reviews of the year. Reddit recently posted the custom summaries of the stats on which users share the most across platforms, while Snapchat is about to release its own version shortly.

What is the platform that made the best summary of your year? Tell us!