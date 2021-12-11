How does copyright work on digital platforms?

The arrival of multimedia content, which is nothing more than the digitization of audio, video and images, created many problems in their respective markets related to piracy. When songs became files accessible from the internet and a computer, the industry fell into a void that it seemed it could not control. However, in our days the story is different and if you have tried to upload material to sites on the internet, you will know that there are copyright rules on digital platforms.

However, the internet is vast and it can look like these rules could easily be broken and hackers get away with it. While there is some truth to it, the story is a bit different and even better for the industry right now.

Was there Copyright on the internet?

Digital platforms are a concept that we are managing in a massive and organized way at the moment. However, when we go back in time, at the beginning of the 2000s we find the case of Napster. Napster was the first great P2P file sharing program and of course its first use was to make MP3 files available to order. Thus, the records and songs of thousands of artists began to be available throughout the world, without them receiving a penny.

This was the first great precedent on the need to regulate matters related to copyright on the internet. In the end, Napster was sued even by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and a judge ruled that the app should shut down its servers. And so it happened.

This took the music industry by surprise and it took a long time for them to completely regain control or at least as we know it now. Something similar happened in the cinematographic field, although with less impact than in the musical. So, the internet was a great no-man’s-land where you could easily get the latest album by your favorite artist without paying.

Copyright and digital platforms

One of the needs that justifies the birth of digital platforms is the possibility of regulating a market that was having millions in losses. In this way, if we focus for example on services such as Spotify, Tidal or Deezer, each one has its regulations in order to respect copyright. The same goes for the works we see on Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime.

YouTube is another important example of what copyright represents on digital platforms. The largest video site in the world made it easy for all users to upload their material. However, it also has very clear rules that are even considered harsh for uploading content. However, these respond to the protection of the rights of reproduction and diffusion of the works.

When you reproduce material from another creator in the content that you upload to YouTube, it has the possibility of requesting the platform to block the video. However, there are legitimate use cases that are geared toward educational, news, and non-profit material.

In the case of the music platforms that we mentioned at the beginning, the publication is controlled by the figure of the distributors. These are companies that manage everything necessary to comply with the rules of Spotify and be published. Basically, these companies are in charge of checking if our works comply with the copyright of digital platforms. This way, if you use samplers or even images that are copyrighted, the distributor will let you know.

Does copyright on digital platforms really protect intellectual identity?

There is a very interesting case about this and that can illustrate how far the copyright of digital platforms can protect intellectual identity is that of Paul Davis in 2020. Davis is a guitarist and taught classes on YouTube monetizing its content. Knowledgeable about copyright issues, he was in charge of giving his classes using his own scores. However, one day he received a notification for having played a song protected by copyright.

After investigating, Paul Davis learned that the complaint came from another creator who reproduced his song and claiming to be the author. Davis had to download the video at the risk of losing his channel, since he had no way to prove that the song was his.

Although this happened on YouTube, it shows us that the last resort to protect the intellectual property of a work is to have supports that indicate your authorship. In that sense, it is necessary to take some alternative for this, such as the registries in the Intellectual Property entities of each country. On the other hand, there is the Creative Commons license that allows you to register your work and that people have the possibility of using it with certain conditions.

It is noteworthy at this point that the blockchain is also becoming an alternative for the registration of practically any digital element. However, it is still an area that needs to be developed and standardized in order for it to be taken into account as a global convention.

Copyright on digital platforms covers an important spectrum of ownership of authors, however, it is not enough in the presence of legal problems. In this sense, you will always end up thinking about the manner of proof of authorship required by the laws of each country.