How does allowing third-party apps affect users on iOS?

Without a doubt, the iphone they are safer if you try to avoid so-called “PUAs”. However, that security comes at a huge price that many smartphone users are unwilling to pay. iPhone users don’t have half the freedom that iPhone users enjoy. Android. Although the fluidity and functionality of the iPhone is not as good as Android in some cases, this is due to the closed nature of the system. iOS which has a more secure usage environment.

Many consumers buy iPhone devices for this reason. In addition, the iPhone is also friendlier for middle-aged and older users. However, those who took the iPhone for its safety have to start reassessing their action. With the addition of a new bill, iOS will face some challenges. The system will now be as open as Android has been.

How has the Digital Market Law affected Apple?

In March of this year, the EU made a Digital Market Law aimed at regulating the operation of large Internet companies. The main objective of this law is to prohibit certain “gatekeepers” who “act both as referees and players” from taking advantage of their dominant position in data sharing, software installation, platform selection, advertising promotion , etc. to obtain high monopoly profits or limit competition in the market. If the company violates the rules, it will be fined from 4% to 20% of the global turnover for a fiscal year.

The appearance of this Digital Market Law means a lot to Manzana. Some time ago, Bloomberg He claimed that Apple had started letting engineers prepare for a new project. That project consisted of making important adjustments in the strategy of the app store on iPhone. This will enable third-party app stores on iPhone and iPad. With this, the device can bypass the App Store to install certain programs.

Unsplash License

This change is likely to appear in iOS 17 Coming soon. Allowing iOS users to install apps from outside the App Store is known as “sideloading.” Sideloading allows users to install apps that have not been reviewed through their own channels, such as web pages or installation packages. This is also what they have been using windows and Android. In short, if Apple fully opens up sideloading, it won’t be far from becoming Android.

The direct impact on the concept of “security”

In terms of security, there will also be a big impact. There is still illegal software on the AppStore. The Apple Store has always been characterized by its rigor and this reduces spam applications. For example, when we download apps from third-party app stores, pop-ups and ads appear everywhere. They will ask you for information about your address book and SMS, which could be stolen. This is one of the risks that iOS users face.

There are some programs that ask for permission to provide various unexplained features for iOS. As a result, the phone crashes due to a conflict in a certain function. This common phenomenon of Android will also extend to iOS. At that point, will consumers berate the software or fire on Apple? Most likely it is Apple.

If Apple accepts the EU requirements, other countries will naturally put strong pressure on Apple for it to open. So, if iOS really does offer a third-party app store, users will have to make a big choice between the two stores.

