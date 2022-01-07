How do you submit an antigen test result with the HSE online?

Gone are the days of antigen tests being considered “snake oil” by some.

Due to the rise of Omicron, the PCR test system has essentially reached capacity with people younger than 40 asked to first take an antigen test instead.

A system is set to be put in place allowing people to submit their positive antigen test result online through an HSE portal.

There is a system for those that need to submit a negative antigen test result.

The process for submitting a negative test result is as follows:

Select your age range

The county you live in

The date of your antigen test

Select the reason you had an antigen test from the following list: 4 to 39 years of age, have symptoms of COVID-19 and are not a close contact, A primary school pod using HSE antigen tests, A close contact using HSE antigen tests, An early learning or childcare pod using HSE antigen tests or Other.

Have you had a vaccine?

Do you have any symptoms of Covid-19

Currently, people can submit a negative antigen test result by clicking here.

Free antigen tests are available to those aged between 4-39 who have Covid-19 symptoms.

The HSE will also offer free antigen tests to people aged 13 or over who are close contacts but do not have symptoms of Covid-19.

Close contacts will get a text message from the HSE instructing them on how to order free antigen tests.

You will need to contact the HSE or your local GP to order the tests otherwise.

