- Advertisement -

With the constant release of new mobile phones, we tend to change phones quite often. When that happens, you can choose to keep your old device, but How do you store a mobile phone that is not going to be used for a long time?

In this article, we go over some essential tips on how to store a mobile phone and how to keep it safe from danger.

How to prepare a phone for long-term storage?

You can prepare your phone or tablet for long-term storage in three easy steps:

- Advertisement -

Step 1: Charge the phone battery

Start by charging your phone’s battery between 50% and a maximum of 70%. You may be wondering why not fully charge the device or fully discharge it.

Well, because a fully discharged device runs the risk of falling into a state of deep discharge. Once your phone battery is in a deep discharged state, it is very difficult to recharge because the battery cells have built higher resistance. In some cases, a deep discharge renders the phone’s battery incapable of further use.

On the other hand, storing a fully charged battery for a long period of time can shorten its life due to loss of capacity.

- Advertisement -

Step 2: Power off the device

It is recommended to turn off the device before storing it for a long time. This will prevent battery drain and keep it in optimal condition for longer.

Step 3: Store it at an optimal temperature

- Advertisement -

Batteries should always be stored in a cool, dry environment. The temperature should not be too cold or too hot. The optimal temperature for storing a phone or tablet is 32°C.

In some cases, it is also recommended to remove the battery from the device, but in many cases that is not possible.

Step 4. Charge it every three to six months

Some devices have virtually zero power consumption when turned off, but sometimes the battery discharges and becomes damaged when stored empty for months.

Therefore, it is recommended to charge the battery every three to six months. This will prevent the battery from being discharged excessively and you will be able to use the phone again in the future.



