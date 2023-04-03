How do you know if it’s time to replace your iPhone battery?

- Advertisement -

In March, Apple raised prices for battery replacements for the iPhone 13 or earlier. Many users wonder how to know when is the right time to consider a battery change.

If you upgrade your iPhone every year or two, you shouldn’t have a problem with your battery degrading, but most people last longer with their iPhone. For the latter, battery degradation is inevitable due to chemical aging of the battery caused by charging cycles.

If you want to know what the health status of your iPhone battery is, you should follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Swipe down and tap Battery Now select Battery health and charge

- Advertisement -

When the battery has dropped below 80% of its original capacity, you may want to think about a replacement. The same happens if you see a notice that your battery is degrading or if it does not hold a charge.

In the “Battery and charging health” section above, you should see a warning if your battery health is degrading and is causing issues such as unexpected shutdowns and/or not being able to maintain maximum performance.

Apple claims that iPhone batteries are “Designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity with 500 full charge cycles when operating under normal conditions.”

- Advertisement -

On models prior to iPhone 11, when an iPhone battery falls below 80% of its original capacity, the “performance management” feature can be applied to prevent unexpected shutdowns at the cost of reduced performance. Performance throttling can be disabled by clicking the ‘Disable’ button at the end of the text under ‘Peak Performance Capability’.

If you see a message that battery health is degraded or unknown, go to an Apple Store, contact Apple Support, or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for a certified Apple battery replacement.



