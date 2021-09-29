How do VPNs offer internet security?

VPNs are the best friends of those who want to surf the web and still maintain their privacy. Thanks to these protectors, our data remains with us and does not reach the hands of third parties without our consent. Currently, the ways in which VPNs offer us security on the web vary. However, they usually agree on several basic characteristics.

How do VPNs offer us security?

Simple, VPNs (Virtual Private Network) or virtual private networks act just as their name implies. Through them, we can access the web from a private platform that will encrypt our data and keep it from malicious eyes.

Thanks to that, VPNs offer security both for our data and for our activities and transactions on the web. Specifically, some of the main benefits they offer are:

Prevent your location from being tracked

At all times, our internet connection point has an “identity document” known as an IP address. Thanks to it, it is possible to know where people are located both nationally and regionally.

Some pages and applications use this information to adjust their content and ads in relation to the location of people. Now, with a VPN we can both hide and modify our IP address so that we control what others may or may not know about our location.

Protect your searches, visits and downloads

For its part, another of the great advantages of using VPN networks is the encryption of our activity. Without a virtual private network, our passage through the Internet is similar to walking in deep snow: we leave a clear and easy-to-follow trail of our steps.

On the other hand, with a VPN, our activity on the web is like walking on wet sand: the footprint may remain, but the waves of the sea dilute them until they disappear. A basically would act as a wave that covers our tracks while we are leaving them, so that there are no traces of our steps.

They secure you when connecting to public WiFi networks

As a continuation of the above, we also have how VPNs offer us security on public networks. In general, domestic signs are safer and have less traffic, so we are used to leaving our data on them.

But, in public networks, anyone could try to sneak in to find information about who uses them. Now, with a VPN, the information on the network would be encrypted. That way, even if they found it, they couldn’t use the data in it.

Stop tracking the websites

As if that were not enough, another way that VPNs offer us security is by stopping the monitoring of websites. As we have already mentioned, some pages collect information from their users and then personalize the content and ads that they send to them. With a virtual private network, web portals simply won’t have that possibility.

VPNs don’t just offer security

In fact, using a VPN can be useful for other things as well. For example, if certain content is territorially restricted on some platforms, a VPN could help you bypass such protections.

In this way, you could access the information, content or others that you need no matter where you are. This practice has become particularly useful both to evade the censorship of certain news portals, as well as to be able to enjoy restricted series or movies on platforms such as Netflix and the like.

