How do I know if my router is up to date?

Have the WiFi router up d home with the latest version of firmware or software is a key point to avoid security failures. It also helps to enjoy the latest features added by the manufacturer or to correct possible problems with the equipment. In any case, there are different ways to know if it is updated.

Many users continually wonder why update the device. And the truth is that it is a key element if we do not want to have security or operation problems with the router. So that you have it very easy, it's time to know how update router firmware of the main operators and how you can know if you have the latest version of the manufacturer. And it will only take a few minutes. All the countries that have "kicked" Huawei out of its 5G Being a Movistar customer will make it easier for you. More than anything, because from the Alejandra Portal you will be able to see what firmware the equipment has installed. Keep in mind that, to access this service, you have to log in with the credentials of the blue operator, the same ones you use in the Mi Movistar app. Once inside, go to the tab router configuration and there it will indicate the version or if there is one available.

In the case of being from O2, the truth is that many customers who switched from Movistar have still had access to the Alejandra Portal. Although, over time they have been disassociated by this company, since it is a service of the main operator. Therefore, the option remains to access through the address 192.168.1.1 and go to the tab Firmware Updates. If it doesn’t let you, contact the operator.



The main drawback here is that Vodafone customers have the possibility of having one model or another. Therefore, the router menu may vary depending on the manufacturer. In any case, in most of these computers you will have to access its configuration through the address 192.168.1.1.

When you are already inside its configuration, you have to go to the tab Management o Status and support. The Update function should appear there. In addition, you can not only check the latest version available, but it also allows you to see what version your router has. Although you always have an alternative to call 22123 for the operator to update it for you.

In the case of Orange there is no particular platform as in Movistar, but you will have to enter through the gateway 192.168.1.1 as in Vodafone. From this menu, you can update the firmware of the router without problems.

When you have logged in with the username and password, go to the tab Information and diagnosis. Inside, tap on the Software Update tab and click Check for a new version. Simple as that. However, if you have a LiveBox you have the advantage that updates are automaticthat is, the equipment itself installs them without the user having to do anything.

As with the models of other operators, if you want to access the configuration of the Digi router you have to write 192.168.1.1 in the address bar from a web browser. Then, enter the username and password. You will appear in the start menu, so now you have to click on Management and diagnosis. Here you will find the Software Update tab. These steps may vary depending on the model you have from the Romanian operator, so you may not find the previous section. In that case, click on the Maintenance section.

After knowing which method to use to update the router firmware Depending on the equipment of each of these operators, it is time to see how you can know if the device is updated or not with the latest version. To do this, you have the following alternatives:

Access the device

The most direct way is to enter the device settings through 192.168.1.1 (usually the default gateway) and enter the device password. In some cases it will also ask you for the username. Once inside its menu, you have to look for a Firmware Update tab or similar. There it will have to show if you have the latest version or there will even be a button with which to find the latest version of software or firmware.

router notice

Depending on the model, you may receive a notice that it is available a new update. By accepting it, it will start downloading automatically. In other cases, the most modern routers themselves update themselves without us having to do anything. This process is carried out when a new version is available. For example, in carrier models they are often self-updating and users do not need to manually perform this process.

Check the manufacturer’s website

Finally, the third alternative that you have to check if it is updated is to go to the official website of the manufacturer. From its page it will be easy to know which is the most recent version for each router. Keep in mind that it is possible that it is not on the Spanish website and you have to go to the manufacturer’s English page.