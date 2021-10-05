How did Facebook disappear from the internet?

More than 24 hours have passed since the fall of Facebook services, Zuckerberg’s company and himself have apologized for what happened and have given a sparse explanation in details. We imagine that they will spread later, but third parties have already been able to explain what has happened.

Initially there was talk of a DNS problem, but the issue is bigger than that and the DNS was only a symptom of what was really happening. It was all due to a bad configuration of the BGPs.

Internet maps

BGP is “Border Gateway Protocol” and, like almost all elements related to networks and the Internet, it is a mechanism that exchanges information between two or more entities. BGPs are affectionately called maps of the internet, technically they are the ones that guide routers to different places on the internet.

Another way to see them is as adhesive tape, BGP also allows a network (such as Facebook) to be able to notice its presence among all the internet networks. What happened yesterday is that Facebok (and all its services) were no longer present for the rest of the world. Their BGPs (owned and managed by Facebook itself) had stopped advertising that FB exists.

In accordance with Cloudflare, you can keep a record of all BGP route updates. However, the FB ones are private, so it is not possible to know what exactly happened. What has been confirmed, according to Facebook, is that there was an error in a ruita update.

A BGP update changes all routes and the way the different networks handled by that BGP communicate. This implies change of prefixes (IPs) and variations in other transition mechanisms. Basically changing something wrong at this point will make Facebook “disappear” from the internet.

User requests

That was what happened and the side effects were gigantic. Facebook not only connects with the world, it also connects with itself. Therefore, its entire intranet, which is not just any but one of the most extensive in the world, was affected. This prevented his employees from being able to do anything.

Many were unable to access or communicate with offices and workplaces, a single wrong update had brought down a communication empire.

As if that were not enough, other services were affected. Mainly by DNS, another mechanism that the internet uses to tell each device where to go. Most DNS are public and known, 8.8.8.8. It is one of the most uadas, for example.

Now, when trying to enter a website we make a request and if we do it a lot and constantly the DNS will see its response times delayed. The latter was what affected Google, Microsoft, Telegram and other networks that people turned to with the “death” of Facebook.

We saw not only overloaded servers, but public DNS getting too many requests, delaying response times, and slowing everyone down.

Network of networks

And the thing is that the internet is not a network in vain, everything is effectively connected and the fall of Facebook has affected all the other networks, there was not one that did not suffer. The internet is a complicated network with fewer mechanisms and acronyms such as BGP, but it is easier to explain by understanding that it is an almost infinite network of networks.

Although we know we’re exaggerating, a flawed update hit the world hard yesterday. Facebook has not given details on who was responsible for the update, or if it was an automatic process, and we really do not know if it is worse that it was a human or artificial error.

We keep track of all the BGP updates and announcements we see in our global network. At our scale, the data we collect gives us a view of how the Internet is connected and where the traffic is meant to flow from and to everywhere on the planet.