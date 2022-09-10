How did Apple keep the “dynamic island” a secret? The secret is in Jamaica

- Advertisement -

The tech giant announced the “Dynamic Island” last Wednesday as one of the novelties of the iPhone 14 Pro, which has ditched the notch in favor of an island on the screen that is capable of performing various functions.

According to Mark Gurmannwell-known journalist from Bloomberg, Apple registered the trademark in due to its unusual laws.

What exactly led Apple to register the trademark in Jamaica? The reason is simple: If you want to search for registered trademarks on the Caribbean island, you have to physically visit the country’s patent and trademark office.

It’s quite common for tech companies to get creative about where and how they register trademarks.

Google and Amazon have also registered names in foreign countries “without searchable brand databases.” For the launch of the iPad, Apple made that trademark application through shell companies.

This is done to keep developments secret from competitors, but also far from the eyes of journalists and fans. Recently, trademarks of “Reality Pro”, Apple’s alleged mixed reality headset, have been leaked because they have been registered globally.

Now that the secret is out, will Apple still be able to register new trademarks in Jamaica?