HomeTech NewsHow cloud deployment works with GitHub Actions

How cloud deployment works with GitHub Actions

Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitterWhatsApp

Published on

By Brian Adam
how cloud deployment works with github actions.png
how cloud deployment works with github actions.png
- Advertisement -

Continuous deployments quickly provide containerized applications on a runtime environment. cloud platforms offer a suitable infrastructure.

 

The deployment, i.e. the provision of a running application for the user, is the final step in the CI/CD chain of our tutorial. Just like the steps discussed in the previous two parts of the tutorial, building a container image and deploying it to a container registry, it repeats itself with every new version, so it should also be automated. The first part of our tutorial is about getting started with Github actions and the second part is about the container registries.

  •  
- Advertisement -

 

Depending on the target system, the deployment can be accompanied by a complex individual adjustment to its infrastructure, even if the application runs in the container. For a quick start, Cloud Run is the Google Cloud Platform, a serverless platform as a service that can provide stateless container images.

Google AI Identifies Hundreds of Variations in COVID-19 Vaccine Names

The infrastructure is preconfigured, including network configuration, DNS entry and other parameters. A single command is therefore sufficient to provide an application. In addition, you only pay for the resources used and not for storage capacity or computing power, which makes Cloud Run inexpensive, at least for test purposes.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Cybersecurity

l+f: Disconnect your Game Boy Color from the internet!

The Official Mobile Game Boy Adapter was only available in Japan and is only...
Tech News

iX workshop: Orchestrate containers with Kubernetes

Over four days, learn the ins and outs of Kubernetes as an orchestration tool...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.