China has become one of the world’s leading powers in the field of technology and science. In a recent report, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) revealed that China leads in 37 of the 44 critical and emerging technologies identified in the report. How has China achieved such success? What are the implications for the future? Why is the West afraid of China?

The ASPI report shows that China leads in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy and space technology. These technologies are considered critical and emerging, which means they are critical to a country’s economic development and national security.

The report also notes that China has overtaken the West in terms of investment in technology and science. In fact, China invests more than 2.2% of its GDP in research and development, while the EU average is 2.1% and the US is 2.8%.

How China has achieved its success in technology and science

One of the keys to China’s success in technology and science is its investment in research and development. The Chinese government has invested billions of dollars in the development of critical and emerging technologies, allowing Chinese companies to be at the forefront in these areas.

In addition, the Chinese government has created incentives for companies to invest in research and development. For example, companies that invest in research and development may receive tax subsidies.

Another reason why China has been so successful in technology and science is the importance placed on education. the chinese government has invested heavily in STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), which has led to an increase in the number of graduates in these areas.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Education, there were 8.34 million STEM graduates in 2019, representing 45.4% of all graduates in China. By comparison, in the US there were 568,000 STEM graduates in 2019, representing 34% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded.

Implications for the future

The ASPI report suggests that China will continue to lead in technology and science for the foreseeable future. This means that China will have a significant advantage in critical and emerging areas, which could have significant implications for the economy and national security of other countries.

For example, if China leads in artificial intelligence, it could have a competitive advantage in areas like manufacturing and defense. Also, if China leads in renewable energy, it could have an advantage in terms of transitioning to a low carbon economy.

fear of the west

As China continues to advance in science and technology, the West is increasingly afraid. As we mentioned earlier, the United States has increased sanctions against China in various technology sectors, including microchips. However, this strategy will probably not have the desired result. Instead of holding China back, it will only motivate it to become more independent and develop its own technological capabilities.

The West’s fear of China’s rise as a technological power also stems from the perception that China does not play fair and relies on copying and stealing Western technology. However, as mentioned in this text, China has also invested heavily in R&D and created its own technologies and patents. In fact, the European Commission noted in a recent report that “the gap between technological advances in the EU and China is narrowing.”

Instead of fearing China, the West could benefit from cooperation in science and technology. Collaboration in research and development could lead to significant advances in areas such as clean energy, medicine, and artificial intelligence. Science and technology are areas where collaboration, rather than competition, can be especially fruitful. But that is dreaming of a world where politicians grow up together.