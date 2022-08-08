How can you control a TV from Amazon Alexa?

Did you know that it is possible to your TV without having to touch the remote control or the mobile? This is one of the advantages that you can take advantage of with voice commands on compatible speakers.

This is not something to write home about, so if you have an Echo or any Alexa-enabled speaker, you can keep reading to find out. how is it to control the TV from there only with your voice.

Well, first of all we have to talk about the TV and streaming brands that can be controlled from Alexa, and although the list is increasing more and more, these are some of the main platforms:

– Amazon FireTV

– Roku

– DirecTV

– Sony

– Xbox

– Vizio SmartCast

– Nvidia ShieldTV

–Philips

– Panasonic

– TCL

Clarified this, we now go fully with the process to control TV using Alexa. And it is that as you should know, practically all the Amazon products that you want to link with the TV or with various devices, have to be synchronized from the mobile through the official Amazon app for Android, iPhone or iPad.

So, once you have the Amazon application downloaded on your mobile device, this is what you will have to do:

– Click on the section Plus which is located in the lower right corner of the screen.

– Access Settings and then scroll down until you find the section of TV and video.

– At this point you will see different video service providers, so if the manufacturer of your TV or streaming device happens to be compatible with Alexa, click on the sign of + displayed right next to him.

– Depending on the service you have chosen, you will only have to log in or provide some codes on the screen, among other things.

– Now choose the TV you are going to link and then the Alexa speaker in question.

This would be all, and As for the section on voice commandsyou can say some like:

– Alexa, open Netflix or HBO Max.

– Alexa, turn the TV on or off.

– Alexa, play or pause TV.

– Alexa, change the input to HDMI 2.

– Alexa, switch to channel 44.