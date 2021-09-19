How can I see who has read my message in a Telegram group?

Until a few days ago it was announced that we could know who those people had been who had already seen our messages within a group on Telegram.

Thanks to this, no more hoaxes that supposedly they have not seen our messages in work or social groups. So if you want to check this information easily, here is the tutorial with the 4 simple steps to do.

The tutorial to know who has read your message in a Telegram group

– Enter the Telegram group where you want to check this action.

– Select the message in question with a single touch.

– After that, you will see that some options open; If someone has already seen that message, you can see it at the top, by pressing next to the double check icon.

– Once there, you will have the list of people belonging to the group who have read what you wrote.

The good thing is that doing these steps is really easy. The downside is that although it is only possible to know which people have seen your message, the time and day they did it is not visible.

On the other hand, if at the moment you cannot check this information in your Telegram account, It is because you have not yet updated the app to its latest version available, 8.0.1. To do this, you can go to the Google application store, or try the beta version of APKMirror.

