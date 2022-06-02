How can I see and measure my Internet connection speed?

The Internet connection speed that we have contracted with our provider represents the maximum peak that we can reach when we browse the Internet, and also when we download or upload files or documents. That speed is clearly specified in the contract, and is the one we receive if the service works normallybut if you have doubts you can take a measurement to see the real speed you are enjoying.

It is a very simple and totally reliable process, but before starting to measure your Internet connection speed you must make sure there is no app, or any device, that may be using your connection and consuming bandwidth, as this will affect the measurement results and make them lower than they should be. Please close those apps or disconnect those devices before starting the speed test.

Once you have done what we have indicated in the previous step, you can choose between different speed tests that are carried out automatically on the Internet, and without having to carry out any type of installation. One of my favorites is Ookla’s Speedtest, because he has a simple and light interface, and because it is completed in a few seconds.

How to measure and visualize your Internet connection speed

You enter the link that we have left you in the previous paragraph, and in the Speedtest interface you only have to click on “Start”. Do not use the equipment until the speed test is over to avoid possible interference that may affect the final result to a greater or lesser extent. once it’s over you will get two resultsthe download speed and the upload speed.

The first indicates the maximum speed at which you can download files and receive packages, while the second reflects the maximum speed at which you can upload files and send packages. Both are a clear reflection of that two-way communication that occurs when we browse the Internet, and also when we play online or use streaming services, and are essential to enjoy a good experience.

Normally, the connection speed offered by your operator refers to the download value. The upload value can be lower, but in any case if you get too poor a result and your speed is too low It is recommended that you contact your provider. In my case, the values ​​I have obtained are quite good, although the upload speed was a little lower than usual.

Note that the values ​​you obtain are expressed in megabits per second and not in megabytes per second, a topic that we already explained to you at the time in this article, and that is very important to be clear about. For example, those 945 megabits (Mb) per second that I have obtained are equivalent to 118 megabytes (MB) per second.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!