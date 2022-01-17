How Blockchain and NFTs improve brand identity and engagement

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Blockchain technology and NFTs are here to stay. Despite the fact that in some sectors, such as video games, NFTs have not been well received, the big brands have already immersed themselves in them and are using them extensively.

The blockchain will allow users to have control over their data and know at all times what companies are doing with it.

Digital marketers are always looking for new strategies and technologies that will allow them to gain a competitive advantage and stand out from their competitors, and both blockchain and NFTs are two great tools for them.

The blockchain and its benefits in brand identity

The transparent, public and immutable nature of the blockchain has a wide variety of use cases to prevent ad fraud and secure the supply chain. These benefits offer companies the possibility of creating new strategies.

In this sense, the data of a chain of blocks, once registered, cannot be manipulated, they are also public and everyone can access them. Therefore, users could access all the data of a supply chain and see each step that a product has taken, from the assembly line until it has reached their hands. In this way, fashion brands could avoid fakes.

On the other hand, thanks to this transparency, scandals and problems with data management, such as those that happened with Facebook and other large companies, could be avoided. The data could not be shared with third parties without the express consent of the client, so users regain the power of their privacy.

NFT and metaverse

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs use blockchain technology and are unique. In this sense, they can function as a certificate of ownership.

In this sense, the brands are creating objects in NFT, which are introduced in the metaverses. For example, the Australian Open will have its representation in the metaverse and they have created a series of NFT tokens linked to a 19×19 cm space of the actual court on which each of the matches is played. If the match ball lands in one of these spaces, the linked NFT receives a live update, record match details and the best moments, as an additional reward, the owner of that NFT will receive at home one of the balls that have been used in the game.

As we see, NFTs can generate great brand value. In this case, offering a virtual memory of an event as important as the Australian Open. In addition, these are unique objects, so the user is certain that there will be no other like them in the world.

On the other hand, brands are buying spaces in metaverses like The Sandbox. Adidas and Nike have already bought their own plots of land in this virtual world, where they plan to create their own NFTs and digital spaces.

In this sense, we see that the metaverse offers brands a place to build anything they imagine, offering a virtual space for their fans to enjoy and share the love for the brand.

