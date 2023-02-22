How biometric data is used to protect people’s information

During the navigation in Internet and the interaction of people with different technological platforms, users must be protected from possible violations of their data personal by cybercriminals seeking to obtain benefits cheap for stealing this information.

Furthermore, as a way of providing security to their customers, companies will also need to incorporate new technology that uses biometric data to keep the information of users and prevent their servers or digital platforms from suffering cyber attacks.

Social Media Age Verification

One of the relevant aspects regarding the protection of users during the navigation on the internet, is that minors must be monitored so that they cannot expose themselves in social networks without the knowledge of their parents or legal guardians. That is why several platforms, as in the case of instagram have developed or will develop different methods to verify that a person is old enough to create a profile on these platforms.

- Advertisement -

The data biometric of users are already being used to identify the age range to which people belong through Photographs and facial scanning instead of relying solely on the information that users can provide.

Transactions with biometric information

According to Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio, a company dedicated to the identity verificationDuring the year 2023, digital services and banking portals will more frequently present biometric verification options to approve transactions, access applications and provide banking information to people.

Some entities have already begun to take advantage of the readers of fingerprints present in the cell phones of your customers to act as passwords without the need to enter an access code to different applications related to your services.

It may interest you: The best way to prevent others from entering my WhatsApp, option for iPhone and Android

- Advertisement -

In addition, this way of generating processes of authentication of the identity of the user will allow companies to offer greater security guarantees for people since reports prepared by Interpol indicated that criminals around the world are focusing their attention on bank fraud.

One of the emerging threats considered by the document was the phishingan online scam that consists of stealing the identity of a trusted person or institution with the intention that users provide Bank information sensitive to cybercriminals.

- Advertisement - Banking institutions can use biometric data to give access to virtual platforms without the need to enter a password. (Xataka)

For Bala Kumar, Chief Product Officer of Jumio, it is also possible that strategies that include artificial intelligences to create fraudulent campaigns, so people should be alert to possible attacks.

It may interest you: More than 40 apps can be used without passwords on iPhone using Passkey

Artificial intelligence also has the potential to play an important role in protecting the information of the people because after their development and application in different platforms and digital tools, its regulation will allow these software They are used responsibly and without seeking the harm of users.

On the other hand, digital security will also be one of the objectives of companies in the coming years, as it is sought that customers of companies trust virtual security systems on their web platforms and others services so clients may feel more comfortable about providing more information that can be used as protectionLike the biometric data that are part of different levels of verification of the identity of people in different services.