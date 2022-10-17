How are the portraits taken by the iPhone 14 Pro? We put your camera to the test in a photography space

- Advertisement -

With each new iteration of the iPhone, Apple introduces improvements to the camera that make it possible to take better shots even in challenging conditions.

The iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max models feature a large, high-resolution (48-megapixel) sensor that enables better low-light photography and high-quality 2x zoom portraits by cropping the image. The 2x zoom (∼50mm) is ideal for taking portraits, because this addition is very interesting.

In addition, it also has a 3x zoom telephoto lens, although being less bright than the main lens, its indoor performance is inferior and, therefore, it is not the most recommended for indoor portraits.

- Advertisement -

we wanted testing the capabilities of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in a photo shoot in a modern photography space, without using a tripod or any support element. All the captures have been taken in automatic mode and the only retouching applied is the one that allows the phone’s own Photos app.

Most of the captures have been taken in Portrait mode using the main camera’s 2x zoom, although there are some shots taken with the 3x telephoto lens. In some scenarios, the light was really poor, so the phone had to be squeezed to the max. infinity light box

- Advertisement -

In this area, there was a lot of light and, thanks to the mirrors, the light was multiplied, giving rise to a very interesting effect to be photographed. The image quality achieved by the iPhone 14 Pro is excellent and, in general, it achieves a good separation of the hair against the background in Portrait effect captures.

- Advertisement -

pink stairs

These pink-decorated stairs, reminiscent of the interior of an artery, are an ideal setting for taking very colorful photos. The light was not ideal because it came almost from the ground, but the result is more than good, with a very natural blur effect depending on the distance.

More eye-catching stairs

The stairs give a lot of room to take pictures and these have been specially decorated to be photographed. The light is abundant, so in general the images are excellent, although sometimes the phone does not apply the Portrait effect due to being more than 2.5 meters from the subject.

All these photos are taken with the main camera, except for the first photo, which is taken with the 3x telephoto lens and there is a clear loss of sharpness. As a tip, always take portraits indoors with the 2x zoom, which uses the much brighter main camera.

The captures present a slight orange tone, mainly motivated by the light and the environment.

“wings” zone

The first two photos pose a challenge to any phone when it comes to adjusting the exposure, due to the intense light emitted by the wings, which confuses the camera and leads it to underexpose the scene. In fact, in this type of images, it is not uncommon that you have to increase the exposure manually, during capture or later via editing.

The rest of the images in this set are in the same area, but they are easier to capture as there are no light sources in the frame. In general, the result is very good.

Wings lit in the dark

This area of ​​the photography space is only illuminated by the light emitted by the wings, so they are very complicated photographs, backlit, with the main subject in the dark. These captures have been retouched in the Photos app to increase the contrast and that the dark areas appear black, since, by default, they appear gray.

Very, very, very red area

In this area the ambient lighting is totally red, so the images have a very marked red tint which, on the other hand, is part of the charm of the setting. The light is quite scarce, so they are very complicated captures that the iPhone 14 Pro manages to capture adequately.

lantern room

In this room, the only light present is the lanterns hanging from the ceiling, which produce a yellowish light that affects the entire scene. Although I could have corrected the color temperature afterwards, in my opinion, the yellowish tone is part of the charm of these photographs, so I have left them unaltered.

Despite the low light, the sharpness of these shots is surprising.

light strip area

In this part of the room, you can hardly see anything and the light source is behind the subject, so the silhouette is almost completely backlit. This makes photos noisy, but quite reasonable for what you’d expect.

Conclusions

Last year we did a similar session with the iPhone 13 Pro, with very good results but limited by the use of the 3x telephoto camera when taking portraits, which is not ideal in low light situations due to its lower brightness and size of the lens. sensor.

This year, thanks to the possibility of 2x zoom with the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max, far superior portrait captures have been achieved, with excellent quality. In my opinion, if you like to take portraits, the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max are excellent phones for this purpose.

PS: If you are curious about the stage where the photos were taken, it is the space icon from Madrid.



