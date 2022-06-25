How are the new paid subscriptions coming to TikTok

We know that social networks are always trying to renew themselves, which is completely normal if we take into account the massive number of people who spend their time there day after day.

Well, TikTok right now turns out to be one of the social networks through which more people travel, and to take advantage of this so that both the platform and the content creators they can gain moneynew subscriptions will be added to the app.

Going into the matter now, there is currently a beta phase of the platform called TikTok LIVE Subscriptions, a service that, in a nutshell, will allow content creators earn direct money through paid subscriptionsall in exchange for exclusive material and certain privileges for those who pay for it.

What is known so far about TikTok paid subscriptions

Although not really many details are known so far, it is said that apart from the direct and unique videos that the group of paying subscribers will receive, these will also they will be able to use exclusive emojis or stickersjust like on platforms like Twitch.

This would undoubtedly represent a great change within TikTok, especially if we bear in mind that this social network has managed, with the short videos that are published there, to have the largest number of active internet users second only to YouTubewho in fact is very close to surpassing.

According to various information, it is believed that the subscription price ranges from $4.99 to $24.99, although it is important to clarify that there is still nothing official. In addition to this, it is also said that the platform would keep up to 30% of these revenues, which would be a relatively standard percentage within the business.

On the other hand, it is crucial to mention that only Creators who are 18+ and have more than 1,000 followers on their TikTok account, they will be the ones who could start applying these subscriptions for their audience. And speaking of the latter, they will also have to be of legal age to become a paid subscriber to any content creator.

We could say that it was inevitable that something like this would come to TikTok sooner or later, the point is that we will still have to wait a bit for everything to fit in the right way and can release these new features in a stable manner.