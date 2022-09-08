How are the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

- Advertisement -

In a recorded presentation (as has been customary since the start of the pandemic) from its Cupertino headquarters, Apple has presented its new 14, with two models of different power and processor and two screen size variants, with which the family is as follows:

The Dynamic Island evolves the notch that houses the FaceID biometric recognition system, integrating it into the active use of that portion of the screen by the system and apps

-iPhone 14: 6.1-inch screen and A15 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Plus: 6.7-inch screen and A15 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch screen and A16 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch screen and A16 Bionic processor.

The exterior design remains unchanged about the one that reintroduced in the iPhone 12 and 13 the flat edges present in the iPhone 4 and 5, so that only with the different colors in each generation could they be differentiated. The only important evolution occurs in the Pro models with the introduction of the so-called Dynamic Island. It is a reduction and repositioning of the sensors that house the FaceID biometric recognition system, along with the front camera.

They now form a separate tablet from the upper frame (hence the name “island”) and which also allows active use (hence the name “dynamic”) by the operating system and applications, which are based on that small ” black pill» on the screen to integrate it into notifications and widgets.

The biggest difference, however, lies on the inside. In the case of the 14 and 14 Plus models, the same processor of the previous generation is used, the A15 Bionic, while in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models an even more powerful one arrives: the A16 Bionic processorwith 4 nanometer technology.

Another important difference has to do with the main rear camera, which although in the 14 and 14 Plus models it is still (with some improvement in image capture) the same lens as in the previous generation, in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max incorporates a new 48-megapixel lens capable of recording videos in 8K. For video recording without the need to use external stabilizers, an “action mode” has been developed that ensures smooth motion video recording.

Finally, and to reinforce the security of the users, it is added the SOS Emergencies function that allows to communicate the position and send messages requesting help via satellite even in remote and isolated environments where there is no mobile phone coverage or WiFi.

As for the exterior finish, the colors available on the iPhone 14 are black, gold, purple and red, while the iPhone Pro can be selected in space black, gold, silver and dark purple colors.

As for the prices, they are the following:

-iPhone 14: From 1,009 euros.

-iPhone 14 Plus: From 1,159 euros.

-iPhone 14 Pro: From 1,319 euros.

-iPhone 14 Pro Max: From 1,469 euros.

All models can be reserved from this Friday, September 9, being available in stores from Friday, September 16.