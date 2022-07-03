how and when to reset network settings on android

We often tend to think that full phone formatting is the best way to get rid of software-related issues. And it’s not true. Sometimes it is enough to turn it off and on and, in the case of have problems with the connectionsit is best to the .

In this post we will see how to proceed to restore these types of settings, although it is not always ideal. And it is that, although it is true that it fixes some problems, they are not all. Therefore, we will tell you before what does this action imply and even what you can do if after resetting these values ​​you are still experiencing problems.

Common failures that are solved by resetting the network settings

As we said, resetting these settings is a first step to solve some problems without having to factory reset the device. Nevertheless, it is only related to connection problemsso it makes no sense to reset them for any other problem than one of these.

Therefore, we will tell you that it will only serve to fix problems with WiFi, Mobile Data and/or Bluetooth. In the same way, it can also help you with problems related to a VPN connection and even punctually with problems making calls.

When reestablishing these types of connections all configuration data for these is deleted, so if the error was in a corrupt file or a limping error in the process of connecting them, resetting it will solve it completely. Although, as we will see in the last section of this post, it is not always infallible.

Steps to follow to reset these settings

Before proceeding to restart the mobile, you should be aware that you will then have to reconfigure all your connections. Among other things, this means that you will have to re-enter the WiFi password again and connect to the Bluetooth accessories again. And it is that, when resetting the settings, all this saved information is deleted from the mobile.

About whether or not to back up, a priori we would tell you no, since it does not imply the same as completely formatting the device and you will keep the rest of the settings and information. It is true that it can be tedious to reconfigure everything again, but it does not seem optimal that in case it does not fix the problems, you reload the complete backup just for that.

That said, the procedure to reset these settings It is very simple, although it may vary depending on the mobile you have, since not all Android customization layers are located in the same section. Therefore, it is best to open the settings of the mobile and, using the search engine at the top, type “reset network settings”.

Once you access the erase panel and confirm the action, you will be asked to authenticate with the security code or fingerprint. In addition, in some mobiles this action implies reboot device, something that the device usually does automatically. The total time this reset will take is just a few seconds.

What if this has not solved your problems?

It may be that even having errors related to connections, resetting them has not helped you to solve it. And it is that this is not an infallible method if the origin of the problem is not in any configuration. Therefore, you must review other factors which are usually causes of the problem.

If the problems related to internet connection, it could be due to the router in the case of WiFi or the SIM in the case of mobile data. There may even be a breakdown in your area and it’s not even your problem, so contacting your operator may be key to finding a solution.

In the same way, you should not rule out that it could be something related to mobile hardware and even the devices you connect it to if it’s Bluetooth that’s giving you trouble. For the latter, it is interesting that you try to connect to other devices with Bluetooth to see if you experience problems with them. And if you suspect the hardware of the mobile, you will have no choice but to go to the technical service.