How an algorithm can help in the tragedy of Turkey and Syria

More than 30,000 dead, many more injured and tens of thousands of homeless. A disaster caused by a huge earthquake is making the daily news, and we have to help in any way possible.

Technology can also do its bit. In this case we will talk about how a “simple” algorithm can help.

In particular, the mathematical algorithm developed by the HEC Montreal University team to establish the best points to build new community water sources in Nepal after the 2015 earthquakes could be adapted to assist in the distribution of basic supplies such as food, water bottling and medical services in the areas affected by the earthquakes in Turkey. The program could be used to identify the most suitable help points and balance the distance between them so that people can easily access them, something similar to what Amazon does when calculating its distribution points, as they count in the country.

What advantages does the algorithm have?

The algorithm is not subject to human error and can process and analyze data objectively and impartially. In the case of humanitarian aid distribution after a disaster, an algorithm can help identify the most suitable aid points and balance the distance between them more effectively, which can save valuable time and resources and help reach people who need help faster and more effectively.

Font positions are calculated optimally using mathematical optimization techniques. In the case of the HEC Montreal University project in Nepal, the team used satellite imagery and geographic data to create a mathematical model that identified the best locations to build the water sources. The goal was to minimize the number of water sources needed while ensuring that each person would not walk more than 250 meters horizontally or 80 meters vertically to the nearest source.

The algorithm considers the topography of the land, the location of the springs, the location of the affected population, the maximum distance that people must walk to access the nearest water source and the fact that the water distribution network must be gravitational, that is, without pumping water.

To accomplish this, the researchers translated the satellite imagery data into a numerical grid and then built a graph connecting the relevant points. Then, they used mathematical optimization techniques to determine the optimal configuration of water sources in the network.

Did it work in Nepal?

The HEC Montreal University project was not fully implemented in Nepal, as by the time the researchers presented their plan for a complete water supply network from scratch, local authorities had already reconstructed some makeshift water sources to provide drinking water. communities affected by earthquakes. Despite this, the team offered their scientific tool to analyze what had been done and what still needed to be done to improve water distribution in the Dolakha region of Nepal. The researchers’ scientific approach allowed them to offer a solution that could be adapted and improved for future humanitarian aid projects around the world.