How AI is transforming dentistry: a new model locates nerve channels quickly and accurately

The success of a dental implant placement depends largely on the precise location of the nerve canal in the patient’s lower jaw. However, this process can be arduous and time consuming for dentists and radiologists.

To address this issue, Planmeca, the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence (FCAI) and Tampere University Hospital (Tays) have joined forces to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model that localizes the lower jaw nerve canal on X-rays. 3D faster and more accurately than other automated methods.

The importance of this advance lies in the fact that knowledge of the location and route of the mandibular canal is essential in various dental and surgical procedures, such as implant placement, wisdom tooth extractions, and jaw surgeries.

The nerves that control the motor functions of the jaw and the facial senses also pass through this channel, which makes its identification crucial to avoid injuries during such procedures. In addition, it should be noted that the location and route of the canal vary in each individual, so its precise detection can improve the safety and efficacy of these procedures.

How does the AI ​​model work?

The model is based on training deep neural networks with a large amount of clinical data, composed of three-dimensional images generated with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). The size of the mandibular canal on a 3D radiograph of the skull is very small compared to the general image data. As a data set, this type of training material is very unbalanced. Therefore, working together with the radiologists at Tays was key to harnessing the data and using it when training the artificial intelligence.

The model managed to locate the mandibular canals with high precision: only 1% to 4% of cases can be inaccurate. Clinical evaluations showed that the model worked in 96% of cases. Artificial intelligence always works with the same efficiency and speed, accelerating mandibular canal discovery and supporting decision-making for radiologists and physicians. A health professional always makes the final decisions about treatment.

Why is collaboration between companies and hospitals relevant?

Collaboration between companies and hospitals is crucial to develop more advanced and effective medical technologies. Tampere University Hospital provided extensive and versatile clinical materials produced with various 3D imaging devices. The data was divided randomly and one part was used to train the neural networks and another part was isolated to test and validate the designed method. Planmeca, for its part, is a Finnish family business and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of healthcare technology equipment. Its products are exported to more than 120 countries around the world.

innovation in dentistry

The innovation presented in this article has significant implications in the field of dentistry and radiology. The ability to locate nerve canals in the lower jaw quickly and accurately can save dentists and radiologists time and effort, improve patient treatment planning and reduce the need for multiple office visits.

In addition, the improved precision in locating the nerve canal reduces the risks associated with surgical procedures, such as wisdom tooth extraction and jaw surgery. Patients can feel more confident knowing that their dentist is using state-of-the-art technology to ensure the precision and effectiveness of their treatment.

It is also important to note that this innovation is one more example of how artificial intelligence is transforming the field of medicine. The ability to process vast amounts of data and make accurate and consistent decisions makes AI an increasingly valuable tool for healthcare professionals around the world.