How AI is making us think faster, but not smarter

Currently, we are exposed to a large amount of information that comes to us through the Internet and that forces us to always be up to date. Social media, algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) have taught us to make decisions quickly and trust our instincts and hunches instead of thinking carefully before acting. While this can be helpful in certain situations, it can also lead to impulsive decisions and mistakes.

In his latest book, I, HUMAN: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us UniqueTomas Chamorro-Premuzic, professor of business psychology and Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup, explores how AI systems have changed the way we make decisions and form opinions. In the following article, the main points of the book will be analyzed.

The mind in fast speed

- Advertisement -

AI and its demand that our minds are always alert and react quickly, has led us to optimize for speed instead of precision. This way of thinking is based on the so-called System 1 mode, which is characterized by making impulsive, intuitive, automatic and unconscious decisions. However, this can lead to problems if it becomes our primary mode of decision making.

Mental speed is not always the best option and can lead to mistakes and make it difficult to detect them. Quick decisions, on many occasions, arise from ignorance. Intuition is a valuable tool, but it must be hard-earned. Experts, for example, can think quickly because they have spent thousands of hours learning and practicing, so their intuition is based on data. Most people are not experts, but they often behave as if they were. Thanks to AI, our messages reach an audience more likely to believe them, reinforcing our illusions of knowledge. We have a tendency to consider people more open, rational, and sensible when they think similarly to us. Our digital impulsiveness and general impatience hamper our intellectual growth, expert development, and knowledge acquisition.

Information consumption

Currently, we consume information superficially, without analyzing, inspecting or evaluating it. An academic study estimated that the 10% of the most widespread digital rumors (many of them fake news) represent up to 36% of retweets, which is explained by the so-called echo chamber. In this process, retweets are based on headlines that match the user’s beliefs, opinions and ideology, to the point that any discrepancy between those beliefs and the actual content of the article may go unnoticed. Patience involves taking the time to determine if something is true or false, or if there are serious reasons to believe a certain opinion, especially when we agree with it.

The ability to gain long-term knowledge and remember where our data and information comes from is also affected by instantly searching for information online. While technology gives us a wealth of information in an instant, it can also make it difficult to acquire knowledge in the long term.

brain adaptation

- Advertisement -

The brain is a highly malleable organ, capable of adapting to the objects and tools we use. Some of these adaptations may seem pathological in certain contexts or cultures, but are survival tools in others. Impatience and impulsiveness are examples of these adaptations, which can be reinforced by AI and rewarded in lieu of patience and reflection.

Although we have the power to shape our habits and behavior patterns to suit our environment, if speed rather than patience is rewarded, our impulsiveness will be more rewarded than our patience. If an adaptation is overly rewarded, it becomes an overused strength, making us more rigid, less flexible and a slave to our own habits, and less capable of displaying the opposite type of behavior.

Balance between patience and urgency

While patience is not always a virtue, it is important to maintain a balance between patience and urgency to ensure that we remain adaptable and capable of making informed decisions. The right balance of patience is one that aligns with environmental demands and is best suited to the problems we need to solve. Patience is not always a virtue. If we wait longer than we should, we are wasting time. The right strategy of urgency, which is the opposite of patience, can be very advantageous.

- Advertisement -

That said, it’s clear that AI and technology are changing the way we think and act, and while it’s important to be quick and adapt to environmental demands, it’s important to maintain a balance between patience and urgency to make sure we take informed and thoughtful decisions. We must be critical with the information we consume and take the time necessary to analyze and evaluate it correctly. By doing so, we will be able to develop our knowledge and maintain our ability to reflect and think carefully about important situations.

Links: engadget and book by Thomas Chamorro-Premuzic