How a bad internet connection affects your online games

Having a bad internet connection can greatly affect your online games, and its effects go beyond connection losses that can prevent us from playing our favorite titles at specific times.

I know that our more advanced readers will already be quite clear on this issue, but for those who still have doubts we have decided to give shape to this article, where we are going to share with you a more in-depth look at this issue that will help you to solve, in general, the most important questions that revolve around online games and Internet connections.

As always, if after reading it you have any questions, you can leave it in the comments and we will help solve it. That said, let's get down to business.

Online games and poor internet connection: A headache

Online games depend, to offer good performance, on the specifications of our computer. If we do not meet the minimum requirements, we will not enjoy an acceptable level of performance, but we must add something else to the equation, and that is the gaming experience it will also depend on our internet connection.

A good connection to play doesn’t have to be very fast, but it does have to be stable and low latency. If this is not the case, we may experience a series of problems that, in general, will prevent us from enjoying our favorite online games. Yes, we can start them and start playing, but we will quickly realize that it would have been better not to.

So how does a bad internet connection affect our online games? These are the clearest symptoms that you are having problems due to fault of your connection, and not of the performance of your PC:

The game is smooth but the actions run late. This is usually due to high latency. It is a very serious problem, since it will completely take you out of the game and you will not be able to react in time. There are stops of different duration that prevent me from moving. It can also be due to latency, although it is more common for small connection losses. In extreme cases, you may be expelled from the game, and depending on each game, you may not be able to return to it, and lose all the time you had invested. The game has loaded, but the game does not start. This is usually a connection failure that may have blocked the start of the game. Many online games incorporate measures that allow the game to start automatically when the connection recovers, but in other cases we may have to restart it. The action goes in jumps, and sometimes I show up in areas where I shouldn’t be. It is also caused by problems in the Internet connection, and latency is one of the most common. You think you have moved, but in reality the action did not reach the game server and the game server returns you to the last known position. I cannot see other players, nor can I interact with the stage. Indicates a serious connection problem that, in many cases, may not be resolved automatically. If this happens, you will have to restart the game.

