“House of the Dragon” loses one of its creators before filming the second season

The Emmy winner, Miguel Sapochnikabandons the production derived from game of Thronestitled House of the after appearing as one of the co-showrunners and director of the pilot episode in the first season. In the original series of HBO , the filmmaker was behind such acclaimed episodes as “The Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”; and after its end, he poured years of work into developing the prequel focused on the history of the Targaryen clan.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the incredible cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” he said in a statement released today. “I am very proud of what we achieved with season one and delighted by the enthusiastic reaction from our viewers. It was incredibly difficult to decide to move on, but I know it’s the right choice for me personally and professionally.”

Miguel Sapochnik will not return as showrunner and director for the second season of “House of the Dragon.” (HBO)

Sapochnik’s departure was reported this Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter based on sources close to the project and, later, through official statements. Without a doubt, it is a real surprise since he was one of the filmmakers most interested in adapting fire and bloodand pursued this goal for three years. Ryan Countywho developed the program together with him, will be in charge of leading the fiction together with George R.R. Martin.

In turn, it was confirmed that alan tayloranother well-known name behind the scenes of the franchise, will join in the sequel to House of the Dragon in the positions of director and executive producer in multiple chapters. Miguel Sapochnik welcomed him in the same statement he shared recently.

“House of Dragon” debuted on the air on August 21. (HBOMax)

“I am deeply comforted to learn that Alan will be joining the series. He is someone I have known and respected for a long time, and I think this beautiful series could not be in better hands. I am very happy to continue being part of the HBO family and House of the Dragon And of course I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best in season two and beyond.”

For his part, Taylor added: “It is a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, to immerse myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows in its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George have set in motion an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I look forward to the challenge.”

House of the Dragon gets ready for more in the future

Last August 26, HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon It will have a second season after only airing the pilot. It is presumed that the American chain seeks to repeat the television phenomenon that was experienced with game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019. The title also has a huge budget, in several countries and a great British talent to exploit. The main cast is made up of Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans Y matt smith.

The third episode of the medieval and fantastic series will be released on September 4.

