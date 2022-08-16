“House of the Dragon”: data and essential chapters before returning to the universe of “Game of Thrones”

On May 19, 2019, when game of Thrones ended, it left a void in the fans who felt that it had come to the end of absolutely everything. Nevertheless, HBO surprised and surprised again when he announced the spin-off called House of The with release date for this August 21in HBOMax. With this story, the universe of game of Thrones returns but 300 years the events that occurred in the original production and will be based on the Targaryen house and the novel fire and bloodalso written by George R.R. Martin.

This production will revolve around two characters, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by British celebrity Emma D’Arcy and his half brother Daemon, in the skin of matt smith. Both fight the reign after the death of King Viserys, a noble monarch. However, so that you can fully understand it, we will take you through a review of key data that you should take into account.

“House of the Dragon” poster. (HBOMax)

EPISODES YOU SHOULD WATCH FROM GAME OF THRONES

First season: episode 1, episode 5, episode 10

The first entitled “Winter is Coming”, is a perfect preamble about the families behind the Iron Throne. In addition, he tells us about the Targaryens thanks to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who receives the three dragon eggs. In the fifth, called “The Wolf and the Lion”, the conflict between the Starks and the Lannisters increases. And in the last episode of this first installment, with the name “Fire and Blood”, it is presented the dragons Rahegal, Viserion, and Drogon; In addition to confirming that Daenerys she is a Targaryen.

essential- -before-returning.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Emilia Clarke is Daenerys, in “Game of Thrones”. (HBO) essential- -before-returning.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Second season: episode 10

What happened in this episode is essential to understand much of the details that we will see in House of the Dragon. For example, “Valar Morghulis” exposes King Viserys dreaming of his heir taking the Iron Throne, and in this episode, it is Daenerys who has the visions. Also, dragons have a legendary scene.

Third season: chapter 4

In this broadcast, Daenerys, the only daughter of King Aerys II Targaryen, adds a new recognition as a “breaker of chains” by tricking Kraznys by speaking the Valyrian language and Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the protagonists of House of the Dragonin a conversation about family.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones”, a series of 8 seasons and 73 episodes. (HBO)

Season five: episode 9

The civil war between the Targaryens was called “The Dance of Dragons”, just like Chapter 9 of the fifth season.

Eighth and final season: chapter 5

In this time of history entitled “The Bells”, Daenerys positioned herself as the kind and loving ruler, although she decided to take the wrong path, leading her to lose her mind and destroy King’s landing.

First images of “House of The Dragon”, eh HBO Max. (HBOMax)

With this information you can begin to see House of The Dragon without getting lost in history. We hope they serve you this Sunday, August 21.

