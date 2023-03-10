Hotwav Note 12 hits the market with 48 MP camera, Unisoc chipset and friendly price

published

Thinking of delivering a smartphone to those on a tight budget and looking for good value for money in the market, Hotwav announced the new Note 12. With a striking design and options in black and orange, the new smartphone goes on sale on March 20 at a super special price. Do you want to know every detail of the new Hotwav Note 12? Then scroll down the page!





The Hotwav Note 12 was announced with a large 6.8-inch display that has HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a small hole to accommodate the selfie camera. Rain of news at Lenovo: super powerful gaming laptops and much more In addition, its Unisoc T606 processor ensures good processing power for daily tasks, and it works in conjunction with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, the user can also expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

As for the rear set of cameras, it is led by the 48 MP main sensor. The other lenses have 2 MP and serve for macro photos and help in the depth effect. To get good selfies, the user gets a 16 MP lens. The smartphone has a 4G connection, NFC for approximation payments, support for the most diverse navigation systems and a facial recognition system. Complete the set, the 6,150 mAh battery to guarantee days away from the socket and Android 13 as the operating system.

Technical specifications

6.8 inch screen

display with hole

Unisoc T606 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor

Fingerprint reader on the side, multifunctional NFC, GPS+GLONASS+Beidou+Galileo

6,180 mAh battery

android 13

Where to find?

