Hotwav Note 12 hits the market with 48 MP camera, Unisoc chipset and friendly price

Thinking of delivering a smartphone to those on a tight budget and looking for good value for money in the market, Hotwav announced the new Note 12.
With a striking design and options in black and orange, the new smartphone goes on sale on March 20 at a super special price.
Do you want to know every detail of the new Hotwav Note 12? Then scroll down the page!
The Hotwav Note 12 was announced with a large 6.8-inch display that has HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a small hole to accommodate the selfie camera.
In addition, its Unisoc T606 processor ensures good processing power for daily tasks, and it works in conjunction with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
If necessary, the user can also expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
As for the rear set of cameras, it is led by the 48 MP main sensor. The other lenses have 2 MP and serve for macro photos and help in the depth effect. To get good selfies, the user gets a 16 MP lens.
The smartphone has a 4G connection, NFC for approximation payments, support for the most diverse navigation systems and a facial recognition system.
Complete the set, the 6,150 mAh battery to guarantee days away from the socket and Android 13 as the operating system.
- 6.8 inch screen
- display with hole
- Unisoc T606 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor
- Fingerprint reader on the side, multifunctional NFC, GPS+GLONASS+Beidou+Galileo
- 6,180 mAh battery
- android 13
The new Hotwav Note 12 should be launched on AliExpress on March 20th and in the first days of sales it will cost just $99.99. That is, an unbeatable price for anyone who needs a good and cheap smartphone.
If you are interested in the device, you can also win one in the draw that Hotwav is holding on its official website. Ten lucky ones will be awarded and it’s very easy to participate: just register your email.
