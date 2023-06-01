Hospitals of the future: surgical robots and 3D printed organs

Imagine a world where robots can perform surgeries without human help, or where organs can be 3D printed. It sounds like science fiction, but these and other innovations are already in the works, promising to transform healthcare as we know it.

Autonomous surgeries with robots

Image: Jiawei Ge/IMERSE laboratory, Johns Hopkins University

researchers of the Johns Hopkins University are moving towards creating a autonomous surgical robot. This robot, equipped with 3D vision and machine learning algorithms, can plan and adapt during a surgical operation. In recent tests, this automaton, called Smart Tissue Autonomous Robotdemonstrated his ability to perform a laparoscopic operation by suturing the ends of a porcine intestine.

Sanitary technology for the home: the smart toilet

In March 2023, Withings, a smart home company, introduced the u scan, a pebble-sized urinalysis device that attaches to the toilet. This device tracks biomarkers in urine, such as ketone and vitamin C levels, and can track women’s monthly hormonal fluctuations.

virtual reality therapy

A study published in The Lancet shows how virtual reality (VR) therapy can be more effective than conventional therapies in treating the symptoms of patients with agoraphobia. In this treatment, called gameChangepatients are placed in a simulated environment, allowing them to safely face and overcome their fears.

3D printed organs

In San Antonio, Texas, a woman received a 3D-printed right outer ear implant. This ear was created using cartilage cells from her left ear, which were multiplied into billions and printed using the biotech printer. GMPrint from 3DBio Therapeutics.

contactless monitoring

A team of Australian and Iraqi engineers have developed a monitor that can measure a patient’s blood pressure without the need for physical contact. This device uses an image processing algorithm to extract vital health signals from two regions on the patient’s forehead.

environmental documentation

Microsoft-owned company Nuance has released an updated version of its speech recognition software that enables healthcare professionals to automatically generate clinical notes during a patient appointment. This software, called DAX Expressuses artificial intelligence and OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

Portable MRI scanners

Hyperfine has created the swoop, a portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner. Despite having a lower resolution than conventional MRIs, it is six times cheaper and can be easily used in the patient’s room.

Smart knife for tumor diagnosis

The iKnife, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, combines an electrosurgical knife with a mass spectrometer. This instrument is capable of diagnosing diseases such as cancer in a matter of seconds by chemically analyzing the smoke emanating from biopsied tissue.

These innovations, incredible as they may seem, are just the beginning of a future in which technology and medicine will be even more closely intertwined. With these tools, doctors will be able to provide more effective and personalized treatments, and patients will be able to have more complete control over their own health.

Source: on Wired