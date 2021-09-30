Hospital overcrowding crisis in Dublin with over 1,000 patients on trolleys in September

Dublin is facing a hospital overcrowding crisis with over 1,000 patients on trolleys as INMO representatives warn “we are rapidly returning to the bad old days of overcrowding”.

There were 1,161 people left waiting on beds in the capital during September.

The Mater was the worst affected hospital in Dublin, where 319 patients were on trolleys this month.

St Vincent’s and St James’ had the next highest numbers, with 292 and 256 respectively, while Tallaght University Hospital saw 142 people on trolleys during September.

In Dublin’s children’s hospitals, Crumlin had 75 patients waiting for beds while Temple Street had 72.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our members are sounding the alarm across the country.

“We are rapidly returning to the bad old days of overcrowding. COVID remains a significant threat and winter is fast approaching.

“At the start of the pandemic, the HSE said there would be zero tolerance of overcrowding. An air of complacency is allowing the problem to return in force.

“Over the coming weeks we need to see planned funding for the implementation of safe staffing across the health service, and we need to see a detailed winter plan from the HSE.

“The risks here are clear and there is just no excuse for not being prepared.

“We have called for an immediate meeting with the most senior officials in the HSE.”

For all the latest breaking news straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter.