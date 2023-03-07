Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​everything that is known about the ransomware attack

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona confirmed that a ransomware cyberattack affected its computer systems last Sunday, which has caused the cancellation of non-urgent surgeries and external consultations, among other services.

The professionals at the hospital and the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia are working together to solve the problem, but it is not known when normality will be restored.

The hospital reported that the cyberattack was perpetrated from outside Spain. The Catalan Cybersecurity Agency and hospital professionals are working to fix the problem, but the hospital’s medical director, Dr. Antoni Castells, said they cannot make any forecasts about when normality will be restored.

The cyberattack has forced the hospital to postpone 150 non-urgent surgeries, between 2,000 and 3,000 external consultations and some 400 scheduled blood draws. In addition, the hospital has had problems performing radiotherapy and has had to postpone scheduled oncology radiotherapy sessions. Since Sunday, the hospital has been dealing with emergencies with paper, which slows down the processes and has made it necessary to reinforce the administrative staff.

The Clínic has confirmed that it has been able to reactivate access to part of its computer systems affected by the cyberattack and that this Tuesday it will resume external consultations with 10% activity. They also expect to recover between 40% and 50% of procedures in operating rooms.

Apparently there is no attack on the hospital database and there are backup copies that will save a lot of information, since they were not connected to the cloud. They have not given details about what data will be affected.

Will they pay what the criminals ask for?

The Secretary of Telecommunications and Digital Transformation of the Generalitat, Sergi Marcén, has detailed that the cyberattack suffered is of the ransomware type, which consists of disabling a computer system in exchange for a payment to recover the information, but has assured that, otherwise So far, the hackers have not communicated with them. In any case, Marcén said that not a cent will be paid.

Who has carried out the attack?

The director of the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia, Tomàs Roy, has stressed that the attack is perpetrated from outside Spain and that they have identified the criminal group responsible, called ransom house. Roy also highlighted that the attack is complex and does not follow the classic modus operandi, and includes new techniques. According to Roy, there are around 1.7 billion attacks in Catalonia every year, 98% of which are blocked. However, some 2,000 of these attacks constitute security problems.

What will be done so that it does not happen again?

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has taken measures to prevent this type of attack from happening again in the future. One of the steps it has taken is the implementation of a contingency plan for emergency situations, which allows it to continue providing care to patients even in the event of a cyberattack. The attacks will never stop, but services can be restored more quickly.

Likewise, the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia has pointed out the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid computer attacks. These measures may include updating computer systems, implementing strong passwords, and regularly backing up data.