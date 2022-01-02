‘Horrific’ scenes as car drives over puppy blocking traffic

A man out walking his dog was left “enraged” after he witnessed a car drive over a dog that had stopped traffic by standing in the middle of the road.

Phelim Warren was out on his regular walk with his two dogs along the Cookstown Road in Tallaght when he came across a black Labrador puppy coming across the road to “have a sniff” of his two dogs.

There are four or five dogs that usually come out of a halting site opposite Solas Chriost National School to say hello to Phelim’s dogs.

However on Sunday, a black Labrador puppy came out the gate and stopped halfway across the road while looking at his dogs.

Phelim looked away from the puppy and heard a crack that “will live with him forever”.

When he looked back across the road, the puppy had gone under the tires of the silver Volkswagen Golf which proceeded to speed off despite his protests.

Phelim told Dublin Live: “I was both sickened and enraged by what I saw. I wasn’t the better for it a good hour or so after it nor was the driver behind the car [that ran over the dog]. He was as annoyed and as enraged as me. His wife in the passenger seat was horrified.”

“The mind boggles at such callousness and scumbaggery, really – that is the only word for it.”

The dogs came out of Belgard Park halting site as they usually do when Phelim walks by with his two small dogs.

He said “Often as I come by there, four or five dogs do come out and have a yap at my two dogs. They normally all run out but on this occasion there were four dogs behind the fence and this black Labrador pup that was just a couple of months old is in the middle of the road looking at me ready to come over and have a sniff at my two.”

“The Labrador pup is not moving in the middle of the road looking at us basically and the cars have stopped coming from the Lidl end of Cookstown Road. There were a couple of cars stopped and I looked away because I was just trying to get my two dogs in line ready for the welcoming committee coming across the road.”

He added: “The next thing, I hear this crack of the poor pup underneath the wheels of the silver volkswagen. I didn’t actually see them running over the pup but I heard the crack and I looked up to see the volkswaggen driving away.”

Phelim was enraged by what he witnessed and tried his best to shout down the driver that hit the dog.

He said: “I shouted and roared with my hands in the air at the volkswaggen but of course they didn’t stop and in three or four seconds the reg plate was out of my sight.”

“So, there was the dog laying stone dead and the car behind it pulled in and pulled the poor dog onto the side of the road.”

The grim incident had an effect on Phelim’s dogs who are usually quite loud when meeting strangers.

He said: “Normally when I am talking to people, my younger dog does bark her head off at people. They must have been affected or felt or smelt the danger or rage because they were silent. The other four dogs must have sensed it too because they ran back into the estate – they knew something terrible had happened as well.”

“It was horrific, it really was horrific and surreal. The sound of that crack will live with me forever. It was horrendous.”

Phelim, who is a civil servant, decided to go back to the halting site to tell them what happened to the puppy.

He said: “I went back down to the halting site about an hour later because if it was my dog I would want to know how it died. There were very little signs of life in the halting site but there was one fella in a car and I told him.”

Mr Warren reported the incident to the Dublin for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.