Horizon Worlds will accommodate teens in the coming weeks

Meta announced Tuesday that its Horizon Worlds virtual reality social platform will begin to be available to teens in the United States and Canada over the next few weeks, with teens as users ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. age.

With yesterday’s announcement, it fulfills what was promised last February, when the company announced its intention to extend Horizon Worlds to teenagers in order to have a greater number of users, something that has earned it a lot of criticism. .



Concerns over poor protections from the past

It has been useless even sending a letter to the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, to stop the plans, taking into account the constant problems suffered throughout the history of the different Meta platforms when it comes to protecting users .

The letter written in March by Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal note that:

Meta’s plan to target young people with offers in the metaverse is particularly concerning in light of its consistent failures to protect young users. With a documented history of failure to protect children and adolescents, Meta has lost the trust of parents, pediatricians, legislators, and the public.

Meta brings part of the measures that it already applies on Instagram

Despite this situation, Meta pointed out in its announcement that the profiles of these users will be enabled as private by default, in tune with the accounts of underage users on other Meta social platforms, such as Instagram.

Meta further agrees not to show online status, and will keep voice mode active, the feature that transforms the voices of unknown people into “calm and friendly sounds.” Teen voices will also become distorted by default.

As it has also been doing on Instagram, within the virtual reality experience there will be no presence of unknown adults either, although there will be room for parental controls. Despite what was announced, the concerns of parents and legislators will continue, especially when the expansion to adolescents is taken as a result of the difficulties of keeping adults on this platform.

It will be seen if Horizon Worlds finally reaches teenagers or if it will be stopped in time.