Horizon Worlds, the metaverse of Facebook, arrives in Spain

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Worlds is coming to users over 18 years of age in France and Spain, an immersive social experience, their , where they can explore, play and create with other people.

In the metaverse of there are action games, quiet places to meditate and creation activities, as well as scenarios to tell jokes, bowling alleys to play with friends or places to learn various topics.

Horizon Worlds is still far from what was originally envisioned, but they want creators to build communities and connect with audiences. They want users to start participating by creating everything from places to teach people about health, to games that contribute something to society.

In 2022, they’ve already released several pre-made elements that creators can use whenever they want, and they’re already testing ways to make money from the platform, from selling virtual goods to offering paid access to exclusive spaces.

They recommend consulting their VR Conduct Policy and Horizon Worlds Prohibited Content Policy, so as not to commit any unwanted acts. If you see someone acting in a way that violates these policies, we can report them with the shield icon and open Safe Zone, as well as block, mute or report that person.

All new Horizon Worlds users go through an onboarding process that explains how to use the Safe Zone, so there’s no way to skip that step.

You can install Horizon Worlds on your Oculus glasses from this link.

More information on the Facebook blog.