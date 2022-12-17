Horizon: job vacancy confirms that an online co-op game is in development

Update (12/16/2022) – GS

Horizon has already become one of PlayStation's premier franchises and fans are always eager to find out what the next step in Aloy's journey will be. As we know, Guerrilla Games is working on a VR game for the franchise, as well as an expansion for Forbidden West, but it looks like much more is on the way. In mid-November, rumors surfaced that NCSoft, developer of games like Lineage and Guild Wars, was working on a Horizon MMORPG, but none of this has been officially confirmed. This week, content creator JorRaptor spotted a job posting posted by Guerrilla looking for 17 professionals to work on a new "online project," with multiple job descriptions confirming it's a Horizon franchise project. The lead world designer vacancy says "Guerrilla is looking for a Lead World Designer to bring the expanding Horizon universe to a multiplayer audience." Another job posting reads, "Guerrilla is looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Combat Designer to help create a variety of robotic enemies that are spectacular, challenging, and memorable to fight cooperatively."

We still don’t know if this online project is the same as NCSoft’s supposed MMORPG, given that Guerrilla always wanted to put a multiplayer mode in the Horizon games, but the feature ended up being saved for the future, either in a separate game or in the possible Horizon 3. We even had the leak of a concept art that showed a cooperative gameplay that proves this desire of the studio.





As always, we can only wait for the official announcement to find out what the next steps will be for the franchise, which may even win a remake of the first game for the PS5. Do you think a Horizon multiplayer can work?

Original text – 11/09/2022

Sony and Lineage creator may develop Horizon MMORPG

Sony and NCSoft may have reached an agreement to create an MMORPG in the Horizon franchise, according to the MTN news site. The project would be developed by the South Korean company responsible for Lineage and Guild Wars, as part of Sony’s initiative to invest in games as a service.

NCSoft began hiring developers to work on the title, which is listed as Project H on job postings. Sought to comment, the company said that it is difficult to confirm information about projects still in development that have not been announced.

Guerrilla Games is the Sony studio responsible for 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel released this year, Horizon Forbidden West. There are also plans to expand the game’s universe into multiplayer, according to rumors.