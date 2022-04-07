Tech NewsApps

Hook machines connected to the mobile: the latest Google craze that will deliver real prizes

By: Brian Adam

Playing a real hook machine from your mobile, and winning equally real prizes, will be possible this year: Google will start a pilot test in Japan to connect the reality of arcades to touch screens. Players will have access to real hook machines through apps created to offer this type of mobile gaming.

With distances blurring thanks to the Internet and its ability to bring people closer to places and other objects, we are no longer surprised that we can control a drone located miles from our home or that it is possible to establish a video conference with the family from the depths of the a forest. Now, playing a real arcade machine from your phone and win a stuffed animal just like if we were at a fair? It’s not fiction, no.

Google will start a trial, first in Japan

Games Hook Google Play

The Japanese country is closely linked to technology. This has long been introduced in all aspects of Japanese life, even though its culture maintains well-rooted roots. Walking the streets of Japan means running into a vending machine on almost every corner., also with those known as “gashapon”: vending machines that deliver collectible objects, usually inside a plastic ball. And the hook machines are not left out of the Japanese attraction.

Given the attraction to gift vending machines that exists in Japan, Google will start a test in that country that aims to dilute the distance between users and hook machines. Thanks to the Google Play store, it will be possible to control one of these machines remotely with the simple help of the touch screen and an app that provides the service. Google thus opens the door to virtual “gasha” apps.

Google has opened the process so that hook machine owners can participate in the test with a view to starting it this year in Japan. These machines must be able to be controlled remotely; always maintaining the physical mechanics of the hook that is positioned inside to align as much as possible to the chosen gift.

Google will choose an independent certification company so that the machines, and the apps that finally use the real game mechanics, comply with consumer rights. This is specified by the company itself:

To participate in the pilot program, online hook games must be certified by a Google Play Industry Partner

The pilot test will start on July 11, 2022 and will last just one year, until July 11, 2023. Users who download the applications will have access to control the machines upon payment through Google Play. And, if you are lucky enough to snag a gift, this one will really be yours. We’ll see if the test finally ends up being satisfactory and this type of game is extended to other countries beyond Japan.

