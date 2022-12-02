HONOR X9a appears in images and shows a similar look to the model launched in China

The HONOR X9a 5G had some of its details revealed by the brand in Malaysia. Apparently, the phone may be a recycled version of a model that was launched in China recently: the Honor X40. It is worth remembering that the X9 model launched in March is a revamped version of the X30, so history seems to be repeating itself in this case.
The disclosure was made on the manufacturer’s profile in the country’s version, highlighting the fact that the smartphone has a curved and resistant screen. But regarding the technical specifications, nothing is known about the model yet. Even so, you can get a brief idea if we take into account that there is already a very similar version of the product in the company’s portfolio.
“So impressive! Can’t imagine that the curved screen can be so tough”, as said by HONOR Xperience Officer
Check out the result of the quality test
— HONOR MY (@HonorMalaysia) December 2, 2022
In this case, the Honor X40 was launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display even accommodates the biometric sensor underneath, something that is becoming increasingly common. The battery, in turn, has a capacity of 5,100 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.
As for the processor, the brand’s choice at the time was a Qualcomm chip: the Snapdragon 695🇧🇷 In addition, it arrived with 12GB of RAM and a set of two cameras at the rear: the main 50MP and the auxiliary 2MP for macro photos. Finally, the front sensor has 8MP and the cell phone runs the Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12.
Without an official confirmation, it is not possible to know if the data sheet of the Honor X9a will be the same as the model launched in China. However, you can get an idea while more information about the device settings does not appear.