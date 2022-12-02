HONOR X9a appears in images and shows a similar look to the model launched in China

The HONOR X9a 5G had some of its details revealed by the brand in Malaysia. Apparently, the phone may be a recycled version of a model that was launched in China recently: the Honor X40. It is worth remembering that the X9 model launched in March is a revamped version of the X30, so history seems to be repeating itself in this case.

The disclosure was made on the manufacturer’s profile in the country’s version, highlighting the fact that the smartphone has a curved and resistant screen. But regarding the technical specifications, nothing is known about the model yet. Even so, you can get a brief idea if we take into account that there is already a very similar version of the product in the company’s portfolio.