Honor X8a available in Italy with free Earbuds 2 Lite | Price

Honor X8a officially debuts in Italy following its launch last week. Thin (7.48mm) and light (179g), it features a body with flat edges and a FullView LCD display 6.7 inches with refresh rate up to 90Hz interrupted by a small central hole that houses the front camera from 16MP.

Inside is the processor MediaTek Helio G88 flanked by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage memory. The battery from 4,500mAh guarantees up to 13 hours of music streaming, 13.5 hours of video playback, 11 hours of web browsing or 16 hours of social media viewing on a single charge.

There are three cameras on the back 100MP (principal), 5MP (ultra wide angle and depth) e 2MP (macro), the operating system is Android 12 with customization MagicUI 6.1 which allows you to access some exclusive smart features such as Honor Share to transfer files from one device to another.

DATA SHEET

display: 6.7″ 2388×1080 LCD, 19.9:9 ratio, refresh rate up to 90Hz, 93.6% screen-body, Honor Display Color Calibration, JNCD<1, TÜV Rheinland certification

memory: 6GB of RAM 128GB internal

os: MagicUI 6.1 based on Android 12

lateral cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 100MP main, f/1.9 5MP ultra wide angle and depth, f/2.2 2MP macro, f/2.4 videos up to 1080p

drums: 4,500mAh, 22.5W wired charging

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Honor X8a is offered in the 6 / 128GB version 269.90 euros on the official website bundled with Honor Earbuds 2 Lite.