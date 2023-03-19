Honor X8a available in Italy with free Earbuds 2 Lite | Price

Honor X8a officially debuts in Italy following its launch last week. Thin (7.48mm) and light (179g), it features a body with flat edges and a FullView LCD display 6.7 inches with refresh rate up to 90Hz interrupted by a small central hole that houses the front camera from 16MP.
Inside is the processor MediaTek Helio G88 flanked by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage memory. The battery from 4,500mAh guarantees up to 13 hours of music streaming, 13.5 hours of video playback, 11 hours of web browsing or 16 hours of social media viewing on a single charge.
There are three cameras on the back 100 MP (principal), 5MP (ultra wide angle and depth) e 2MP (macro), the operating system is Android 12 with customization MagicUI 6.1 which allows you to access some exclusive smart features such as Honor Share to transfer files from one device to another.
DATA SHEET
- display: 6.7″ 2388×1080 LCD, 19.9:9 ratio, refresh rate up to 90Hz, 93.6% screen-body, Honor Display Color Calibration, JNCD<1, TÜV Rheinland certification
- processor: MediaTek Helio G88
- memory:
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB internal
- os: MagicUI 6.1 based on Android 12
- connectivity: 4G dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 100MP main, f/1.9
- 5MP ultra wide angle and depth, f/2.2
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- videos up to 1080p
- drums: 4,500mAh, 22.5W wired charging
- dimensions and weight: 162.9×74.5×7.48mm by 179g
- colors: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black
AVAILABILITY AND PRICE
Honor X8a is offered in the 6 / 128GB version 269.90 euros on the official website bundled with Honor Earbuds 2 Lite.
HONOR X8a Midnight Black 6GB+128GB
Honor
€269 See offer Honor X8a is available online from Euronics at 269 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 57 top models. To see the other 3 offers click here. (updated February 15, 2023, 5:55 pm)