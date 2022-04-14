Honor X8 arrives in Italy: elegant, slim, 4G | Price

Honor X8 debuts in Italy one month after its official presentation. It represents the first model of the new X series on our market: an extremely smartphone subtle – just 7.45mm – and aesthetically refined, characterized by the presence on the back of a square-shaped module that houses four cameras of 64 + 5 + 2 + 2MP.

It is equipped with a 6.7 inches with 90Hz refresh rate: the small central hole that houses the 16MP front camera and the thin bezels mean that the screen-to-body ratio reaches 93.6%. It only supports 4G networks, is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 mobile platform and is offered in the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The battery from 4,000mAh can be quickly recharged up to 22.5W. The operating system is Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11.

HONOR X8 – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.7 “2388×1080 LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 93.6% screen-to-body ratio

6.7 “2388×1080 LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 93.6% screen-to-body ratio mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G 6nm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G 6nm memory: 6GB of RAM 128GB internal not expandable

connectivity: 4G, dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC, GPS

4G, dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual SIM: Yup

Yup fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral OS: Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 163,4×74,7×7,45mm for 177g

163,4×74,7×7,45mm for 177g cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.45 rear: 64MP main, f / 1.8 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP depth, f / 2.4 2MP macro, f / 2.4

drums: 4.000mAh with SuperCharge 22.5W

4.000mAh with SuperCharge 22.5W colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Honor X8 will be available in pre-order starting tomorrow, April 14, at € 259.90 in 6 / 128GB version in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colors. On the occasion of the launch of the X series in Italy, Honor announced the imminent debut on our market also of X7, a smartphone that we already saw for the Asian market last month and which will be positioned at a slightly lower price than that of X8. .

From 14 to 24 April you can leave a deposit of 10 euros on the HiHonor website for the purchase of X8 and, on the balance, you will get a discount of 20 euros.