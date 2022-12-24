Honor X7a, with Helio G37 and 6.7-inch screen, has leaked renders

After announcing the Honor X7 in March, an intermediate with Snapdragon 680 platform, the brand is preparing a less powerful variant of the device, the Honor X7a. The first images and specifications of the device were released by the Gadget Gang website.
With an HD+ screen slightly smaller than the predecessor —6.7 inches against 6.74 inches—, the brand has also lowered the refresh rate of the panel to the basic 60 Hz. The screen has a notch for the 8 MP selfie camera, but we’re not clear if it’s the same as the X7.
On the back, Honor X7a has a quad camera setup consisting of a 50MP sensor, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP telephoto. the smartphone It also features the Helio G37 platform alongside 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage🇧🇷
The device is also expected to run Android 12, with a 5,230 mAh battery —230 mAh more than the X7. However, it’s unclear whether charging will match the X7’s 22.5W. The source further claims that the Honor X7a will weigh 196g and will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and will be offered in two colors —Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.
