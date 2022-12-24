Honor X7a, with Helio G37 and 6.7-inch screen, has leaked renders

After announcing the Honor X7 in March, an intermediate with Snapdragon 680 platform, the brand is preparing a less powerful variant of the device, the Honor X7a. The first images and specifications of the device were released by the Gadget Gang website.

With an HD+ screen slightly smaller than the predecessor —6.7 inches against 6.74 inches—, the brand has also lowered the refresh rate of the panel to the basic 60 Hz. The screen has a notch for the 8 MP selfie camera, but we’re not clear if it’s the same as the X7.