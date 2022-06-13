Honor X7 review: goodbye autonomy anxiety, but the rest is not surprising

Honor X7 made its debut on the market at the end of March and arrived in Italy just over a month later: a smartphone dedicated to those who are not interested in 5G, and above all to those who want “a taste of everything” without aiming for the top. It has a good LCD display with refresh rate up to 90Hz, with its 5.000mAh battery it manages to take us beyond the classic day of use and on the back it mounts a 48MP main camera that returns discreet shots, provided that there is a good lighting.

In short, Honor X7 is a medium-low range device ready to satisfy that (large) range of users who do not expect too much from a smartphone and who want to spend a small amount. Clearly it has some limits that we will try to dissect in this test: once identified, it will be easier to understand if it will be the smartphone that is right for us.

DESIGN

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS

CONCLUSION

PROS AND CONS

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

Honor X7 is proposed in Italy in the Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colors, and the model provided for the review is precisely the latter color. It is objectively pleasant and certainly does not go unnoticed thanks to the play of light that is created on the rear body (but beware of fingerprints!). Effects that the supplied transparent soft plastic cover ( thanks Honor ) does not hide. And the fact that the back is slightly rounded at the edges makes X7 a smartphone comfortable to handle , with fairly good ergonomics despite the large 6.74 “display. However, it is always better to equip it with a cover, with which the grip increases considerably. .

The smartphone is made of polycarbonate (rear shell) and metal (side bezels), while the TFT LCD display is protected by a pre-installed thin film that keeps it away from scratches. Of course the effect is different from what you have holding a top-of-the-range smartphone in your hand, the materials are not premium but allow you to calm down costs – and consequently the price – while ensuring a decent build quality and a certain solidity of the body. .

Two notes : first of all the U-shaped notch . I would rather have preferred a hole in the display, but the U (as well as the drop, mind you) I think it belongs to the past by now. Thankfully there is the option to dim it via software – just go to Settings> Display & Brightness> More Display Settings> Outline and select Hide Outline . In this way a black band will make the upper part more uniform, within which the notification icons, the time, the signal and the battery level will be shown.

An alternative on the same price range but aesthetically more accurate is represented for example by Realme 9i, which with Honor X7 has several points in common but which integrates the front camera inside a hole in the upper left corner. To stay in the Honor house, X8 solves the front camera problem with a centrally positioned hole. Probably Honor intentionally wanted to differentiate the two proposals, bringing X8 closer to a slightly higher range than X7 despite the two smartphones sharing part of the technical characteristics.

The second note concerns the on / off button that integrates the fingerprint sensor: flawless in the accuracy of the release, however, it lacks construction quality due to squeaks and small lateral movements that make it unstable.

DISPLAY

Honor X7 has a 6.74 “ 1600×720 FullView LCD display: large, yes, and here it goes to personal taste (the undersigned appreciates it, but there are those who perhaps would have liked it slightly more contained), the not particularly positive judgment on the choice by the Chinese manufacturer to limit the resolution to HD + . Not that in everyday use it is an insurmountable problem, but the eye of consumers is now accustomed to higher resolutions. A FullHD + would have been a excellent solution.

The brightness is scarce : we do not have the official data on nits, but outdoors it is difficult to read the screen and in any case even when you are indoors without direct sunlight you are always tempted to raise the level. Even with the brightness always at maximum, without automatic adjustments depending on the surrounding environment (the sensor, however, works well), the display remains a bit too dull. On the other hand, I cannot say anything about the oleophobic treatment of the display, as I have decided to keep the precious screen-saver film which, yes, protects against small marks, but retains showy fingerprints. Better to keep a cloth in your pocket (like those for glasses) to clean up the display once in a while.On the other hand, no problem for the proximity sensor , it does its duty and it never happened to me during the test period any anomalous operation.

Last note on the refresh rate : it reaches 90Hz, in line with what can be expected from a smartphone of this range. It is possible to choose between dynamic screen (with frequency that adapts according to use between 60 and 90Hz, in the test I opted for this), high (fixed at 90Hz) and standard (fixed at 60Hz).

SOFTWARE

Honor X7 is equipped with Android 11 operating system with proprietary Magic UI 4.2 interface. The smartphone is destined to receive the update to Android 12, even if the timing is unfortunately not known. The security patches are stopped in March 2022 (build number: 4.2.0.143 (C431E3R3P2). The smartphone does not present any particular critical issues , the UI is now well established, pleasant and clear in its daily use. Too bad for the support for the Widevine certification of Level 3 which limits viewing of streaming video content to 480p .

SMARTPHONE UNLOCK FUNCTIONS

Despite the build quality of the on / off button, the integrated unlock sensor works very well . It is quick and has never shown hesitation, it is possible, among other things, to set the unlocking by placing your finger or pressing the key. I opted for the first solution, faster even if it can happen that the smartphone is unintentionally unlocked as soon as you touch the sensor.

An alternative – which can obviously coexist with unlocking by fingerprint – is unlocking with the face. It is not a 3D recognition, therefore it has a not particularly high level of security as it is based only on the image taken by the camera. Even in this case, however, the unlocking is fast: you can choose between Direct unlock (the phone unlocks immediately after face recognition) and Swipe to unlock (after recognition you have to swipe upwards).

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Let’s start first by remembering the main technical features of Honor X7:

display: 6.74 “1600×720 FullView LCD, 20: 9 ratio, screen-body 90.07%, refresh rate up to 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, eBook and dark mode

processor: ​ Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G a 6nm – 4x Cortex-A73 a 2,4GHz + 4x Cortex-A53 a 1,9GHz GPU Adreno 610

memory: 4GB of RAM (+ 2GB virtual with Honor RAM Turbo) 128GB internal expandable up to 512GB via microSD

body: flat front, 47 ° curved rear

OS: Magic UI 4.2 basata are Android 11

dual SIM: yes

connettività: 4G LTE, WiFi 5 dual band, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, NFC, jack da 3,5mm, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

4G LTE, WiFi 5 dual band, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, NFC, jack da 3,5mm, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo fingerprint sensor: lateral

cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2.0, 1080p video, 2D face recognition posteriori: 48MP principale, f/1.8 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP depth, f / 2.4 2MP macro, f/2,4 video 1080p, zoom digitale 8x

battery: 5.000mAh, SuperCharge 22.5W

dimensions and weight: 167.59×77.19×8.62mm for 198g

colori: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Titanium Silver

The smartphone generally works well, while not excelling in any field . The audio in reception is perhaps a little below average and it has happened to me a few times that I have to move my ear in search of the best position with respect to the ear capsule. The multimedia audio is instead decidedly more powerful , but the mono speaker (positioned at the bottom right of the USB-C port) shows all its limits by returning a flat and not particularly enveloping sound, sometimes croaking.

I appreciated the presence of two SIM slots – now more than common on smartphones, fortunately – which on Honor X7 are offered in hybrid mode, or for SIM1 + SIM2 or SIM1 + microSD combinations. My home tests the reception capabilities of smartphones, as the internal coat tends to dampen the signal and often with different devices – even top-of-the-range – I am forced to stand in front of the window to phone or surf (WiFi excluded, of course). Speaking of navigation , 5G is missing , but as far as phone calls are concerned, I have not encountered any problems, even in areas inside the house where the signal struggles to reach.

As for the user experience in general, Honor X7 allows you to do everything without problems. I have not registered any particular jamming, nor overheating or restarts . One cannot expect a monster of speed or fluidity – despite the 2GB of virtual RAM made available by Honor’s RAM Turbo function – but, considering the range to which it belongs, the navigation between the different screens – as well as the one on the network – it’s good.

A praise for the autonomy , given that with an average use made of a mix of navigation in 4G and WiFi, calls, chats and streaming music almost always arrived in the evening still with a good 30-35% battery ( and charging at 22.5W is fairly fast). With more intense use – more displays, taking about thirty photos – I always attached the smartphone for overnight charging with 10% remaining. So the 5,000mAh battery is goodThe consumption optimization system is also doing well. However, the Optimizer integrated in X7 risks being ambiguous: it frees up space inside the smartphone and closes unused apps, but in certain scenarios it could also be the cause of greater battery consumption. Keeping apps open in the background prevents the device from committing RAM to reopen them once these apps are called up. Do you remember? This topic had been the subject of discussion in iOS a few years ago.

CAMERAS

Honor X7 offers a photographic sector consisting of:

front camera: 8MP , f / 2.0, 1080p video

rear cameras: 48MP principale, f/1.8 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP depth, f / 2.4 2MP macro, f/2,4



Needless to go around it: the only noteworthy camera is the main 48MP camera . Only with this you can get decent results – in some cases good, in others not so – but you need light, lots of light. As soon as the Sun goes down on the horizon, the problems begin, and this even if the night mode is activated which should help to capture some more details and to illuminate the scene.

Left: without night mode. Right: with night mode. In both cases the details are scarce, the lighting of the scene is insufficient even with the help of artificial intelligence.

So good during the day, even if not always. In some contexts the sensor struggles to process the scene and the photo remains as “incomplete”, “being processed”. Details are lost , especially on the sides of the frame, while as far as exposure is concerned, the results are much better. As seen, it is worse in the evening, where the canvas becomes a mixture of brushstrokes completely devoid of details. Unfortunately this also happens with the use of the ultra wide angle – and here we are talking about daytime shots: in addition to tending towards the brownish, the image is tarnished and, as mentioned, lacking in details.

Left: The shot with the main cam is discreet in the representation of details. Right: the bricks of the house disappear and the colors mix.

The same goes for the three photos below. The only shot that comes closest to reality is that of the 48MP main camera, the ultra wide angle captures and reproduces different colors and is unable to capture details (see trees). The 2x zoom I added for completeness since the camera app allows you to “activate” it. Being digital, it is completely useless and the image is grainy.

View in Full Screen

Speaking of the Camera app, there are some special features, such as Pro, Super Macro, Dual View and History . The last two are nice, while the Pro mode is difficult to interpret, which offers some more tools to adjust the parameters, but which does not make significant improvements to the final shot. Instead, the Super Macro function that uses the dedicated 2MP cam is better: the final effect is a well-blurred background with the object in the foreground discreetly defined.

A final word about selfies: I admit, I’m not practical, but the quality is sufficient. You can find a couple of proofs in the gallery below.

CONCLUSION

I liked three things about this smartphone: first of all it is aesthetically pleasing , I like the rear vertical double eye because it gives personality but it is not too intrusive either. Then the 48MP main camera , capable of giving well-made shots during the day. And finally autonomy , because with Honor X7 in my pocket I never had the anxiety of recharging, taking me quietly until the evening and beyond – a pity only for the absence of wireless charging (very useful in the car), but you can’t expect too much from a smartphone of this range.

We are talking about a balanced product, dedicated to an audience that does not intend to spend a lot but still wants to take some pictures, browse on a large display and not carry the charger in the bag. Too bad because it is only 4G, but also because it is as beautiful on the back as it is a little too “retro” on the front, with a notch that could have been replaced by a more sober hole.

In short, to have X7 you have to compromise : construction, aesthetics (even if only in part) and performance – both of the smartphone as a whole and of the photographic sector – are in line with the range to which it belongs. The list price is 209 euros , discounted by Honor with a code of 189 euros – but you can already find it for something less.

What is certain is that the competition is there, and it is fierce. In the same price range there are solutions that also offer 5G connectivity and the hole (central or side) instead of the notch. Below is a non-exhaustive selection of alternatives.

Honor X7 77.19 x 167.59 x 8.62 mm

6.74 pollici – 1600×720 px Little M4 Pro 5G 75.78 x 163.56 x 8.75 mm

6.6 inches – 2400×1080 px Realme 9i 75.7 x 164.4 x 8.4 mm

6.6 pollici – 2412×1080 px Redmi Note 11 Pro 76.1 x 164.19 x 8.12 mm

6.67 pollici – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy M23 77 x 165.5 x 8.4 mm

6.6 pollici – 2408×1080 px Realme Narzo 50A Prime 75.6 x 164.4 x 8.1 mm

6.6 pollici – 2408×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

PROS AND CONS

excellent battery

life fair main camera during the day

good reception

design (rear body)

only 4G notch and chin cameras of poor quality (main excluded), especially with little light price a little too high

VOTE 6.7

