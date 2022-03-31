Honor X7 is official – a solid entry level for those who don’t care about 5G

The recent Honor X8 will arrive in Europe, although we still don’t know when and at what price. But there is no doubt about the fact that it will arrive. On the other hand, there is no official information regarding the younger brother Honor X7made official in these hours in Malaysia and in principle eligible, too, for a debut in our country.

After all, the two products they look alike a lot on a technical level, only that Honor X7 aims to assert itself within a lower market segment: large display but only HD + with less optimized frames around it, four cameras on the back even if with the main one apparently less valuable, more important dimensions and weight but with a battery from the quite higher capacity (4,000mAh vs 5,000mAh).

In short: at the right price, Honor X7 can represent a solid choice, of value, for those who they do not see the lack of 5G as a limit (which is also missing on the X8). Unfortunately, however, we do not even know the price at which it will be offered in Malaysia, so it is difficult to get an idea of ​​its positioning on the market. We will have to wait. Meanwhile, here are the technical specifications of the new Honor X7.

HONOR X7 – TECHNICAL SHEET