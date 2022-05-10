Honor X7 available in Italy at 209 euros, first European sightings for Magic 4 Pro

Honor X7 arrives in Italy: the smartphone was announced at the end of March for the Asian market, and is now also made available in our country at a price of 209.90 euros. Medium-low range device, offers a 6.74-inch FullView display with refresh rate up to 90Hz, one battery of 5,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging and four rear cameras with 48MP.

The operating system is Android 11 with Google services included, the mobile platform is the Snapdragon 680 which Honor supports the RAM Turbo function through which it is possible to move a part of the flash memory into RAM. However, the photographic sector remains the element that most characterizes the smartphone: next to the main cam we find a 5MP ultra wide angle, a 2MP Sensing macro for capturing small details and a 2MP Sensing one for the Bokeh effect.

DATA SHEET

display: 6.74 “1600×720 LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, eBook Mode, Dark Mode, screen-body 90.07%

6.74 “1600×720 LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, eBook Mode, Dark Mode, screen-body 90.07% mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 memory: 4GB of RAM (+ 2GB virtual) 128GB internal expandable

fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral OS: Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 167,59×77,19×8,62mm for 198g

167,59×77,19×8,62mm for 198g connectivity: LTE, dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

LTE, dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2.0 rear: 48MP main, f / 1.8 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP macro, f / 2.4 2MP depth, f / 2.4

drums: 5.000mAh with Super Charge 22.5W charging

5.000mAh with Super Charge 22.5W charging colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Honor X7 is available at hihonor.com at 209.90 euros. Soon it will also be available on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the first signs of a upcoming European debut for Honor Magic 4 Pro, top-of-the-range smartphone announced in February at MWC 2022. The device has in fact appeared on the official French and British store: on the first, for example, it is offered in black and cyan colors (but attention: it is not yet available) .

Something begins to move in the Old Continent, therefore: at this point there should be very little before the debut of the smartphone on the market. Meanwhile, the Italian site has not yet been uploaded.

In short:

display: OLED LTPO 6.81 “2848×1312, curved, 120Hz

OLED LTPO 6.81 “2848×1312, curved, 120Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 8 / 256GB

8 / 256GB connectivity: 5G

5G drums: 4,600mAh with 100W charging

4,600mAh with 100W charging OS: MagicUI 6.0

MagicUI 6.0 protection: IP68

IP68 3D face unlock: Yup

Yup front camera: 12MP

12MP rear cameras: 50MP + 50MP ultra wide angle + 64MP periscope

The price indicated at the launch is 1,099 euros.