Honor X6: a new simple mobile with cameras and battery as main assets

Little by little is filling all the gaps in the X series. We already knew the Honor X10, Honor X9, Honor X8 and Honor X7. now comes the Honor X6: a new simple terminal for those who do not need much.

The Honor X6 is a new entry-level mobile that, in the absence of confirming its price, should be quite cheap. It has Helium G25, a 50 megapixel triple camera and a 5,000 mAh as the main .

Technical sheet of the Honor X6

Honor X6 Screen LCD 6.5″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm

Processor Helium G25 RAM 4GB Storage 64 / 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system android 12

MagicUI 6.1 connectivity 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

jack

Fingerprint reader on the side Price Determined

New simple Honor mobile

The Honor X family is very diverse, and it cannot be said that it maintains a very consistent design line. There are models with a more Huawei-style camera module, while others take borrowed some other inspiration from the iPhone. The Honor X6 belongs to this last group, with a design with straight edges and a 2 x 2 grid camera module.

In the Honor X6 we find a front with a screen 6.5-inch LCD and HD+ resolution that maintains the refresh rate in the 60 Hz of a lifetime. The screen includes a notch in the form of a drop at the top that houses the 5-megapixel front camera.

Behind we have a fairly clean design, interrupted only by the square camera module, in the upper left corner. In it we have 50 megapixel main camerathe macro sensor and the sensor for portrait mode, in addition to the flash.

Being a simple mobile, it is not too surprising that Honor has opted for the MediaTek Helio G25, a processor from a couple of years ago for the entry range but with gamer aspirations. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of RAM that can be supplemented by a MicroSD card.

The offer of the Honor X6 is completed with a 5,000 mAh capacity battery that supports 10W charging of a lifetime, although at least with a USB-C connector. The terminal has the fingerprint reader on one side, a minijack, and it launches with Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top.

Honor X6 versions and prices

The Honor X6 is listed for now on its website in Saudi Arabia, although its price has not yet been disclosed or if it will go on sale globally. If we do, we will update this entry. In principle it is available in the colors silver, blue and black and two versions, with 64 and 128 GB of storage.

